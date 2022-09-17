Read full article on original website
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
dayton247now.com
City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
FOXBusiness
Taco Bell temporarily offering Beyond Meat carne asada at select Ohio locations
Taco Bell will soon temporarily offer a new plant-based protein at select locations in Dayton, Ohio. The fast-food chain will be testing the Beyond Meat protein, called Beyond Carne Asada Steak, for a limited time at certain locations in the Dayton area starting Oct. 13, according to Taco Bell and Beyond Meat press releases.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia appointed officials get pay increase
XENIA — City Council recently approved new contracts for its three appointed official — City Manager Brent Merriman, Law Director Donnette Fisher, and Finance Director Ryan Duke. Council voted 7-0 to renew contracts for all three. In addition to receiving a substantial raise, each was offered a salary...
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
peakofohio.com
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
dayton247now.com
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop opens in Sidney
Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
Construction could impact commute Beavercreek drivers
BEAVERCREEK — Starting today, drivers in Beavercreek can expect to see construction that could impact their commute. >>WWII Veteran Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin to be laid to rest today. Beaver Valley Road will be closed between Old Troon Drive and Quail Run Drive from 7:30 a.m. to...
hometownstations.com
A record number of vehicles make "King" Car and Motorcycle show a success
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A record number of vehicles helped the “King” Car and Motorcycle Show raise funds for Lima Salvation Army Programs. There were over 160 cars, trucks, and motorcycles all over Faurot Park for the show. If you like custom cars, classic cars, or are just a fan of anything on wheels, the annual fundraising show had something for everybody. Besides the sharp-looking vehicles, there was live music on the stage all Sunday afternoon long. Organizers were not surprised that they had a record turnout for the 9th year of the car show, especially after losing someone this summer that has been a major part of it.
nwsportsmanmag.com
More Details On Illegal Oregon Guiding Case
ENTERPRISE, Ore.—Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules and gear, among other penalties, following a multi-state investigation. The case activated a new Turn In Poachers (TIP) reward program directed by the Oregon Outfitter Guide Association (OOGA), according to law enforcement. David H Ravia,...
dayton.com
Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in Wright-Dunbar
A new upscale barbershop offering professional grooming and cosmetology services is opening next month in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District. “Lux Barber Lounge aims to provide a safe, fun atmosphere along with the best haircuts in the area,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc., in a release.
peakofohio.com
Special Investigations Unit Seeking Information on payments at Fairview Cemetery
The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers/foundations at Fairview Cemetery in Quincy. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers/foundations (including individuals who prepaid for arrangements, as well as next...
wktn.com
Hancock County Residents Receiving Scam Phone Calls
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has been getting a rash of calls from people getting calls claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. People receiving the calls are being told that there are warrants for their arrest. There is no one from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office making...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging
Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
Have you seen him? DPD looking for man suspected of stealing credit card
The suspect is a white male, approximately 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid hooded shirt and blue jean shorts. He has a tattoo on his right arm and leg.
Dayton man who pretended to be African prince convicted of federal fraud charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man, who ran an area church with is stepfather, is facing up to 20 years in prison after prosecutors said he pretended to be a Ghanaian prince to commit fraud. A jury convicted Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, of 10 counts of various federal crimes. Harrison,...
Urbana Citizen
Public hearing is Sept. 22
A public hearing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. in the office of the Champaign County Board of Commissioners, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Suite A100, Urbana, regarding the consideration of restricted areas in Champaign County for economically significant wind farms, large wind farms and large solar projects as set forth in Ohio Revised Code Section 303.58.
LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
