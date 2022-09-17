ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

heraldcourier.com

Youngkin, in Loudoun, defends transgender policies, election watchdog

LEESBURG — With early voting about to begin in congressional and local elections, Gov. Glenn Youngkin put a spotlight on Virginia’s “safe and secure” election process on Tuesday, while defending a new electoral watchdog Attorney General Jason Miyares created in response to the political outcry over the 2020 presidential results.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Two professors question legality of Youngkin's transgender policies

Two Virginia law professors are questioning the legality of new model policies the Youngkin administration released quietly last week that rewrote Virginia Department of Education policies that protect transgender students in order to emphasize parents’ rights. The newly proposed “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Your View | Model policies are disappointing

I am disappointed yet not surprised at our governor’s “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia Public Schools.”. The reported statement delivered by spokesman Macaulay Porter says, “It is not under a school’s or the government’s purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students.” This is a staggering piece of hypocrisy as the policy does nothing but impose the governor’s ideologies on other people.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

CASEY: ‘Election activists' bombard Virginia registrars with demands for information

Around the time of his swearing in earlier this year, newly installed Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made some news. He fired and replaced a number of employees who worked in the attorney general’s office. That’s typical of newly installed officeholders in the Old Dominion, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats. At their disposal are jobs they can award to supporters, and that happens.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Senate leader: NC hospitals' Medicaid proposal not 'serious'

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger on Tuesday called an offer from state hospitals to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of the working poor “not a serious proposal,” saying loosened regulations for medical construction projects didn't go far enough. Berger's dismissal of...
HEALTH
heraldcourier.com

Their View | Youngkin is taking away (many) parents' rights

Since ascending to the governor’s mansion in January, Glenn Youngkin has wielded the expression “parents rights” with all the aplomb of a rambunctious child swinging a lightsaber in a glass store. The problem with parents rights as Youngkin talks about it, of course, is that he pits...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Frankort State Journal. September 20, 2022. Editorial: Needed: More conversations about addiction, mental health. Our society can be contradictory at times. We celebrate when loved ones finish treatment cancer-free, but yet we don’t usually extend the same congratulatory wishes when someone overcomes a drug or alcohol addiction. It’s almost as though those who battle addiction and mental health issues are looked down upon instead of being boosted up — as they should be.
KENTUCKY STATE
heraldcourier.com

NC budget director Perusse to retire; Walker is successor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Charlie Perusse, who served as North Carolina state budget director for three Democratic governors, including current Gov. Roy Cooper, is retiring this fall, Cooper announced Monday. Succeeding Perusse as budget director will be Kristin Walker, the current chief deputy within the Office of State Budget...
POLITICS
heraldcourier.com

Officials hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
KENTUCKY STATE
heraldcourier.com

Veterans Expo to return in October

The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo will return this October following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. According to a press release from the office of Virginia State Senator Todd Pillion, the event will be held Thursday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia. The event is open to any Southwest Virginia veteran and/or family member of a veteran.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
heraldcourier.com

Recovery Month shines spotlight on addiction treatment efforts

Day by day, week by week, and year by year, the opioid epidemic continues to ravage individuals, families, and communities across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee. In 2020, 3,032 Tennesseans and 1,478 Virginians died of a drug overdose, with fentanyl as the common denominator in more than half of all fatal overdoses. Every day, this deadly trend plays out across the state, but there are proven solutions that inspire hope.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Mentors needed to help seniors get to college

A program helping thousands of high school seniors in Tennessee navigate the college preparation and admissions process is in need of volunteers. The tnAchieves mentoring program pairs volunteers with high school seniors in their community who have applied for the Tennessee Promise scholarship and provides support during their journey to furthering their education.
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

More than 100 archaeological sites featured on new website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state's history, officials said. Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said. It includes information on more than 100 prehistoric and historic archaeological sites across 64 counties.
KENTUCKY STATE
heraldcourier.com

Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway. The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. The governor's office said extending the parkway this way would cause fewer disruptions and impacts to homes and businesses, as opposed to extending along the Kentucky 114 corridor.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
heraldcourier.com

Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book

MINNEAPOLIS — Part biography, part memoir, "Not the Camilla We Knew" explores the life of a woman who joined Symbionese Liberation Army. Rachael Hanel was just a baby when the Symbionese Liberation Army was first in the news. The tiny group of California rebels kidnapped heiress Patricia Hearst, murdered school superintendent Marcus Foster, robbed a bank and then, in 1974, most of them died in a fiery confrontation with police.
MINNESOTA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Historic Bedford house hosting Paranormal Night for National Ghost Hunting Day

With a history dating back to 1836, the historic Federal/Greek Revival-style house called Avenel in the town of Bedford has long been a draw for history buffs and paranormal investigators and enthusiasts. This month, the sixth annual Paranormal Night will be hosted at Avenel. According to Irene Catlin, facility director...
BEDFORD, VA
heraldcourier.com

AK: WESTERN AK STORM RESIDENT REAX

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
ALASKA STATE

Community Policy