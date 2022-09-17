I am disappointed yet not surprised at our governor’s “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia Public Schools.”. The reported statement delivered by spokesman Macaulay Porter says, “It is not under a school’s or the government’s purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students.” This is a staggering piece of hypocrisy as the policy does nothing but impose the governor’s ideologies on other people.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO