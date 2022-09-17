STOW – Town officials have confirmed that an invasive species of insect called the spotted lanternfly has been discovered in Stow.The small insect can damage vineyards, orchards and other agriculture.Stow officials said that is particularly concerning with several orchards in town.Anyone who has grape vines or apple trees is asked to check the base of their trees for any signs of the insect and notify the town if they see one.

STOW, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO