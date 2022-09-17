ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Comments / 4

Lexi Grace
4d ago

look at the seals little face poking out of the water.... he's so cute and looks happy 😊♥️

Reply
4
 

Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Beverly, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
Beverly, MA
Lifestyle
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Massachusetts town

STOW – Town officials have confirmed that an invasive species of insect called the spotted lanternfly has been discovered in Stow.The small insect can damage vineyards, orchards and other agriculture.Stow officials said that is particularly concerning with several orchards in town.Anyone who has grape vines or apple trees is asked to check the base of their trees for any signs of the insect and notify the town if they see one.
STOW, MA
WCVB

Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Seal
Person
Stanley Forman
WCVB

Logan Express to resume shuttles from Back Bay

BOSTON — Starting in October, Logan Express will start running service again between Boston's Back Bay and the Airport. MassPort halted the shuttle service during the pandemic because hardly anybody was riding it and a bus driver shortage delayed its re-launch. Service is now scheduled to resume on Oct....
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys

It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
WOBURN, MA
#Freshwater#North Shore#Atmospheric#Wcvb
WCVB

Homes in Essex, Massachusetts, evacuated after military ordnance found in house

ESSEX, Mass. — Six homes in Essex, Massachusetts, were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found ordnance in a recently sold home, police Chief Paul Francis said. Essex police and fire responded to Wood Drive at 10:33 a.m. after the cleaning crew reported that they found the suspicious item that was determined to be some sort of military ordnance. The house has recently sold and was undergoing cleanout operations.
ESSEX, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident

BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
traveltasteandtour.com

North of Boston, MA

Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Roslindale land that has long been on ice for sale; you'll need some cold hard cash, though

An auction in November could mean a new owner for the shuttered Ice Box, 3890 Washington St., where generations of Bostonians went when they needed a lot of ice. Falcucci Properties bought the roughly half-acre property, which also includes a single-family house, for $2.4 million in 2018. It promptly shut the ice and bottled-water business, then tried to sell the buildings and land for $6 million in 2019. A seller signed a purchase-and-sale agreement, but the deal fell through. Now Falcucci has hired JJ Manning Auctioneers to auction off the land on Nov. 16.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Maintaining an eruv over Boston, and a Morse code message on Fenway Park's scoreboard

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Unknown to many,Fenway Park uses a message in Morse Code to help mark the left-field scoreboard. The Greater Boston Eruv Corporation is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization that oversees the operation and maintenance of the 26-mile border around parts of Boston, Brookline and Newton. The eruv will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in January of 2023.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy