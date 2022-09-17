Happy Monday! It is a quiet start to the day. This will not be the case for the whole day. A stray shower is possible this morning but more scattered activity arrives this afternoon. This will be with a cold front. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threat being damaging winds. Activity starts to end by late evening and early overnight. Today, we are under a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 and 1 is the lowest. We dry out tonight and are partly cloudy.

