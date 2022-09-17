Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month coverage: Brave World Media
A local businesses owner in the Finger Lakes opened her business to be a voice for the Hispanic community. Carol Cain, owner of Brave World Media started her business in 2017 after noticing the lack of representation.
Lowering heating costs this winter
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With Winter right around the corner, you may be wondering how to prepare your home, and save money on your heating bill. The President and CEO of Standard Insulating, Jennifer Keida, explained the first step is to get an energy audit. “This can identify all...
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (9/19/22)
Happy Monday! It is a quiet start to the day. This will not be the case for the whole day. A stray shower is possible this morning but more scattered activity arrives this afternoon. This will be with a cold front. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threat being damaging winds. Activity starts to end by late evening and early overnight. Today, we are under a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 and 1 is the lowest. We dry out tonight and are partly cloudy.
