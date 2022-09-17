ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Patton Oswalt Follows the "COVID Comedy" Trend, Much to Our Disappointment

As 2022 enters its final months, it seems that we are in a boom of “COVID Comedy,” which is what we’ll call almost every new Netflix comedy special. Netflix and HBO are well-known for their hour-long specials, which have launched and prolonged careers of comedians such as Amy Schumer, Hannah Gadsby, and Bo Burnham. Patton Oswalt is one of Netflix’s most prolific classic comedians, but his new special forces us to wonder why.
Distractify

Briana's Dad May Be Back in Her Life on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'

At this point, there's not much that Teen Mom fans don't know about the stars of the franchise. But, because Briana DeJesus talks about her birth father in the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, many may be curious about who Briana's dad is. That's probably because, outside of Briana's immediate relatives, there isn't much known about anyone else.
Distractify

Carrie Ann Inaba Talks About Her Health Issues: “I Believe Strongly in Sharing My Journey”

Over the years, many celebrities have taken steps back from entertainment in order to take care of their health — from Demi Lovato to Lady Gaga. Through their battles with various health conditions, fans have always been very supportive as celebrities navigate their new normal. And Dancing With the Stars fans kept the same energy when it came to Carrie Ann Inaba.
Distractify

New 'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Is Related to Country Royalty

In addition to providing a surprising conclusion to this season of The Bachelorette, the show's most recent season finale also provided a preview of the next season of The Bachelor. That new season will feature Zach Shallcross, and The Bachelorette finale also included the start of Zach's journey, as five of the women who will be vying for roses on the upcoming season flew out to meet him during the finale.
