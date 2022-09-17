Read full article on original website
Who Is Harp on ‘The Masked Singer?’ Some Fans Recognize Her Powerful Voice
Season 8 of Fox’s The Masked Singer follows a group of celebrities attempting to hide their singing voices through masks and extravagant costumes. The Nick Cannon-hosted program keeps viewers on the edge of their seats nearly every week as they guess the secret person belting out tunes onstage. Article...
After the Shocking 'Bachelorette' Finale, Fans Want to Know if Rachel and Aven Are Together
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. As host Jesse Palmer had been teasing for several weeks, The Bachelorette Season 19 finale turned out to be one of the most dramatic and "emotional" episodes in the history of the show. It turns out that having...
Here's the Real Reason Rockmond Dunbar Didn't Return for Season 6 of '9-1-1'
Four years, six seasons, and one spinoff after FOX’s hit procedural drama 9-1-1 made its network television debut, a lot has changed for the emergency responders who protect and serve the city of Los Angeles. This is especially true for longtime cast member Rockmond Dunbar, who stars as Michael Grant.
Jenny From ‘90 Day Fiancé' Had a Long Divorce With Her First Husband Before Sumit
Since 2014, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has followed a cast of multiple couples navigating long-distance relationships. Some pairs find true love at young ages, while others meet their perfect match after facing heartbreak early on. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are one couple who fit into the latter...
Hummingbird on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be Anyone — Here Are Our Best Guesses
Season 8 of The Masked Singer is finally here, and each new season brings more hilarity, music, and of course, fun costumes! This season, for the first time ever, The Masked Singer is experimenting with "themed" nights, so you won't want to miss out on all the excitement ahead. Fans...
Taylour Paige's Recent Instagram Post Reveals That She's Engaged
If you’ve seen episodes of VH1’s Hit the Floor, then you probably recognize Taylour Paige. The actress has also starred in movies such as Zola, Boogie, White Boy Rick, Jean of the Joneses, and The Toxic Avenger. Article continues below advertisement. Taylour has been growing in popularity on...
Patton Oswalt Follows the "COVID Comedy" Trend, Much to Our Disappointment
As 2022 enters its final months, it seems that we are in a boom of “COVID Comedy,” which is what we’ll call almost every new Netflix comedy special. Netflix and HBO are well-known for their hour-long specials, which have launched and prolonged careers of comedians such as Amy Schumer, Hannah Gadsby, and Bo Burnham. Patton Oswalt is one of Netflix’s most prolific classic comedians, but his new special forces us to wonder why.
Gabby Windey's Neil Lane Sparkler Stands out From Other 'Bachelorette' Rings
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Less than two-and-a-half months after Season 19 premiered, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's time as the co-leads of has officially come to an end. The flight attendant and her ICU nurse bestie dated dozens of guys throughout...
Briana's Dad May Be Back in Her Life on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
At this point, there's not much that Teen Mom fans don't know about the stars of the franchise. But, because Briana DeJesus talks about her birth father in the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, many may be curious about who Briana's dad is. That's probably because, outside of Briana's immediate relatives, there isn't much known about anyone else.
Carrie Ann Inaba Talks About Her Health Issues: “I Believe Strongly in Sharing My Journey”
Over the years, many celebrities have taken steps back from entertainment in order to take care of their health — from Demi Lovato to Lady Gaga. Through their battles with various health conditions, fans have always been very supportive as celebrities navigate their new normal. And Dancing With the Stars fans kept the same energy when it came to Carrie Ann Inaba.
It Was Love at First Sight For Jordin Sparks When She Met Her Now-Husband, Dana Isaiah
The public first got to know Jordin Sparks when she competed on (and won) American Idol Season 6 at the age of 17. Following her historic 2007 victory — she was the youngest person to ever win the show at the time — Jordin released top pop hits like "No Air" and "Tattoo," and she went on to appear on Broadway, and to star in movies like Sparkle.
New 'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Is Related to Country Royalty
In addition to providing a surprising conclusion to this season of The Bachelorette, the show's most recent season finale also provided a preview of the next season of The Bachelor. That new season will feature Zach Shallcross, and The Bachelorette finale also included the start of Zach's journey, as five of the women who will be vying for roses on the upcoming season flew out to meet him during the finale.
'Dancing With the Stars': Season 31's Schedule and Why It's No Longer on ABC
It wasn't immediately clear to fans why Dancing With the Stars moved to Disney Plus and no longer airs on ABC. But, because it's now on a streaming platform, viewers are curious about the Dancing With the Stars episode release schedule for Season 31. Unlike other platforms, like Netflix and...
Woman Claims TikToker Staged Video to Make Her Look Bad for Likes, Caused Her to Get Fat-Shamed
There's no shortage of clearly staged content on social media. Whether it's prank videos that feature hired actors, fake "Karen" interactions, or other staged scenarios designed to get folks up in arms, all of these clips are initially foisted as being genuine real interactions designed for one purpose and one purpose only: for folks to get clout.
Eric From 'Love It or List It' Says He May Be on TV Again Soon (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Love It or List It have been waiting for contractor Eric Eremita to make his return to the HGTV series. And, while that probably won't ever happen, Eric might actually get his own show. Distractify spoke exclusively with Eric about life after he left Love It or List It, what he's doing now, and what's next for him.
'The Voice' Is Back for Season 22 — Can You Stream It Live on Peacock?
With the return of primetime television in the fall season, loyal television watchers are eager to keep up with brand-new episodes of their favorite shows. For reality music fans, you'll be able to tune in to a new season of The Voice. Article continues below advertisement. As of September 2022,...
What Is the 'Dancing With the Stars' Voting Process? Every Vote Counts
The only thing more important to Dancing With the Stars fans than learning who is in the cast is voting for their favorite cast member each week. But for those who are new to the process, how does voting work on Dancing With the Stars and how important is it really?
Season 8 of 'The Masked Singer' Promises to Be "Savage" — What to Know About the New Format
You've never seen The Masked Singer quite like this before. With Season 8 just on the horizon, the popular music reality competition is introducing an all-new format and segments. This includes more unmaskings, a wider selections of songs, and extra layers of competition. The costumes are getting crazier, the performances...
Dermot Kennedy on His Busking Roots and Plans for 2023 U.S. Tour (EXCLUSIVE)
Singer Dermot Kennedy got his start busking as a teen in Dublin. Busking, or playing music in public for donations, helped the singer-songwriter hone his craft and build a very loyal audience (he currently has more than 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify). Article continues below advertisement. However, while Dermot...
Who Is Under the Hedgehog Mask on 'The Masked Singer'? (SPOILERS)
Are you ready for Season 8 of The Masked Singer? Instead of grouping characters by category, this season has "theme nights" that include tributes to the Muppets, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more!. One of the competitors that fans have been curious about so far is the Hedgehog. Who is Hedgehog...
