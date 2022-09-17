Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
cleveland19.com
9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
9 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Geauga County
Nine people were taken to Northeast Ohio hospitals following a serious three-vehicle crash in Middlefield Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
WKRC
Crews respond to fire in University Heights
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews responded to a house fire in University Heights early Tuesday. The fire was at West McMicken near Riddle. Officials said the fire rekindled after it was put out Monday night. Police said no one was hurt.
mymix1041.com
Traffic fatality involving pedestrian in Cleveland
On September 20, 2022, at approximately 8:35 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Hackberry Drive NW. Based on the preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was crossing Keith Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Keith Street. The pedestrian was transported...
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
Parma water main breaks interrupt drivers
Water main breaks lead to boil order, traffic changes in Parma.
Cleveland father leaves 4-month-old alone in running car: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Aug. 22, a concerned passerby called police after discovering a small infant inside a running black Toyota Corolla parked in the Meijer parking lot on Broadview Road. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said upon discovering the child, they opened the unlocked door to make sure the 4-month-old was OK.
Tenant arrives home to find landlord sleeping in kitchen: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 2, police were dispatched to a Forest Edge Drive home after a resident discovered that her landlord was sleeping in her kitchen. The arriving officer talked to the landlord, who was advised that he would need to evict the resident if he didn’t want her living there anymore.
Road closures in Parma following water main break
PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
Driver leaves scene of crash; vehicle found to be stolen: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to a 911 call at 5:16 a.m. Sept. 16 of a vehicle that went off the roadway down an embankment and came to rest upside down. A caller said a man emerged from the vehicle, but another occupant was left stranded inside of it. Responding officers and paramedics...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old missing from Warrensville Heights
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Tacalah has been found. Warrensville Heights police are looking to the public to search for a 16-year-old that has been missing since Saturday. WHP said Tacalah Hendon left her family’s home in Warrensville Heights on Saturday around 3 a.m., headed to an unknown destination....
cleveland19.com
Shaker Heights toddler accidently trapped his father in chicken coop
Shaker Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - A father had to be rescued by firefighters after his young son locked him in a chicken coop. It’s a story that the Shaker Heights Fire Department’s assistant chief Jim Heath still can’t keep a straight face about. “I was wondering how...
Fleeing California shoplifters arrested in Macedonia: Parma Police Blotter
On Aug. 26, a Kohl’s employee called police after observing two customers stealing merchandise from the Ridge Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the shoplifters were fleeing the scene; however, later in the day, the California women were apprehended by Macedonia police for a similar crime. They were also charged in Parma.
cleveland19.com
Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
cleveland19.com
Several vehicles stolen from Fairview Park apartment complex
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Kia’s and Hyundai’s were stolen from the Fairview Village Apartments on Sept. 12. The apartment complex is located at 20000 Lorain Rd. Fairview Park police said the thefts happened around 1 a.m. and all three vehicles were later recovered. Investigators added the...
43-year-old woman arrested for drunk driving, child in the car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 5 several cars were broken into and purses stolen while people were exercising at a local fitness center. Neither were sure what time the theft occurred. On Sept. 6 at 11:15 a.m. officers responded to Marlen Jewelers after a theft was reported. A man left the store without paying for a gold chain that he took from the counter. The 46-year-old Bay Village man was found and arrested. He was advised he was no longer welcome at the store.
44-year-old woman dies after Wayne County motorcycle crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 44-year-old woman dead in Wayne County.
cleveland19.com
3-year-old killed from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police, alongside the coroner’s office, are reporting the 3-year-old killed Wednesday night as a self-inflicted gunshot. The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones. According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after...
Relationship argument escalates after woman bring faith into it: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to a home Sept. 15 for a report of man and his wife arguing over their relationship. The woman said the man took a cup out of her hand and threw it when she began talking to him about God. She said he then poked at her chest and called her names.
Dirt bike rider arrested after fleeing on city streets: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 3, police observed a dirt bike on Royalton Road. The officer chased the bike, which was traveling at speeds upward of 70 mph, down Lunn Road toward Foltz Parkway. That’s when the motorcyclist crashed and attempted to flee on foot. The juvenile was located shortly after running away.
