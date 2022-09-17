ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

cleveland19.com

9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
WKRC

Crews respond to fire in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews responded to a house fire in University Heights early Tuesday. The fire was at West McMicken near Riddle. Officials said the fire rekindled after it was put out Monday night. Police said no one was hurt.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
mymix1041.com

Traffic fatality involving pedestrian in Cleveland

On September 20, 2022, at approximately 8:35 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Hackberry Drive NW. Based on the preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was crossing Keith Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Keith Street. The pedestrian was transported...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Road closures in Parma following water main break

PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old missing from Warrensville Heights

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Tacalah has been found. Warrensville Heights police are looking to the public to search for a 16-year-old that has been missing since Saturday. WHP said Tacalah Hendon left her family’s home in Warrensville Heights on Saturday around 3 a.m., headed to an unknown destination....
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several vehicles stolen from Fairview Park apartment complex

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Kia’s and Hyundai’s were stolen from the Fairview Village Apartments on Sept. 12. The apartment complex is located at 20000 Lorain Rd. Fairview Park police said the thefts happened around 1 a.m. and all three vehicles were later recovered. Investigators added the...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

43-year-old woman arrested for drunk driving, child in the car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Sept. 5 several cars were broken into and purses stolen while people were exercising at a local fitness center. Neither were sure what time the theft occurred. On Sept. 6 at 11:15 a.m. officers responded to Marlen Jewelers after a theft was reported. A man left the store without paying for a gold chain that he took from the counter. The 46-year-old Bay Village man was found and arrested. He was advised he was no longer welcome at the store.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cleveland19.com

3-year-old killed from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police, alongside the coroner’s office, are reporting the 3-year-old killed Wednesday night as a self-inflicted gunshot. The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones. According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH

