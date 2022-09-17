A Des Moines motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Steven Philipsen, 49, died after crashing in the 1400 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

"Excessive speed" and "weather conditions" were significant contributing factors, Parizek said; intermittent rain fell throughout central Iowa that morning.

More: Iowa State Patrol blames reckless and distracted driving for 2021's increase in fatal crashes

It's the 15th fatal crash in Des Moines this year and seventh involving a motorcycle.

Through Sept. 19, 240 people have died in traffic crashes in Iowa, an increase of two people at the same date in 2021, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Last year a total of 356 people died in crashes on Iowa roads, an increase of 13 people from 2020.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Des Moines crash Saturday morning