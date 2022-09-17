ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Des Moines crash Saturday morning

By Francesca Block and Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
 6 days ago

A Des Moines motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Steven Philipsen, 49, died after crashing in the 1400 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

"Excessive speed" and "weather conditions" were significant contributing factors, Parizek said; intermittent rain fell throughout central Iowa that morning.

More: Iowa State Patrol blames reckless and distracted driving for 2021's increase in fatal crashes

It's the 15th fatal crash in Des Moines this year and seventh involving a motorcycle.

Through Sept. 19, 240 people have died in traffic crashes in Iowa, an increase of two people at the same date in 2021, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Last year a total of 356 people died in crashes on Iowa roads, an increase of 13 people from 2020.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Des Moines crash Saturday morning

Comments / 1

Neva Moss
6d ago

My sympathy to the family of the victim…I wish this was the only time I’ve seen someone on a bike driving way too fast on city streets and overestimating their ability to control their bike … I really wish these young guys would think ahead when they ride,& not take chances on roads they don’t know,& and not try to drive much faster than rush hour traffic in the city… It’s heartbreaking that a family now is without their son because he was over estimating how fast he could ride safely on wet roads… and it could have all been avoided if he’d been driving the speed limit in town….

Reply
2
 

