Athens, GA

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett checked on sideline after TD against South Carolina Gamecocks

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was attended to on the sideline after throwing a 6-yard touchdown to Brock Bowers as the Bulldogs went ahead 21-0 with 11:25 to go in the second quarter over South Carolina.

Athletic trainer Ron Courson attended to Bennett on the sideline and coach Kirby Smart came over and took a knee to check on Bennett. The ESPN TV broadcast said the Bennett was "sick," but would be OK and threw up.

Bennett was replaced as the holder on the point after kick, but returned on the next offensive drive after the Georgia defense forced the Gamecocks to punt.

Georgia led 24-0 at halftime.

"I think he just hydrated a little too much," Smart said on ESPN before heading to the locker room. "We’ve been hitting them all week — hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. He felt like he had a lot of water in his stomach.”

Bennett, who led Georgia to the national title last season, was 10 of 13 for 125 yards and a touchdown before he left the game briefly.

