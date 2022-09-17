Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Mum Festival returns to Tipp City Park
TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Mum Festival is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-25, with plenty of events and sales for the weekend. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums: A Celebration of the 90s.”. “We’re excited that we’ve had a lot of community support...
Shredding event hosted by Greene County Council of Aging next month
XENIA — The Greene County Council of Aging will be holding a shredding event next month, according to a post on its Facebook page. The Spooktacular Drive-by Shredding event will take place October 29 at the Xenia Community Center parking lot from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Second Street.
WDTN
Brisket Chili from Company 7 BBQ
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Patrick from Company 7 BBQ joins us in the Living Dayton kitchen. He shares their irresistible recipe for chili, perfect for the Fall season.
miamivalleytoday.com
PAC Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20
PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in...
WDTN
Tipp City Celebrates the 90’s at Annual Mum Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If there is a flower that screams fall, it is definitely a mum! The 2022 Mum Festival is happening this weekend in Tipp City. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums”, which is a tribute to the 90’s! Kevin Cox joins us with more details.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest held this weekend
PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled Sept. 23-24 on the parish grounds, Miami Street and South Downing Streets. The 10th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance and children’s activities. Cabbage roll dinners, including cabbage roll, mashed...
dayton247now.com
City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Robinson Branch YMCA to host Saturday Night Live
TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering Saturday Night Live from 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8th. Arrival will start around 5:30 p.m. at the front desk. Gym games and bounce house will start at 6 p.m. followed by swimming and a pizza party. Pick-up will start at 8:45 p.m.
Polish Club of Dayton hold annual Fall Festival today
DAYTON — The Polish Club of Dayton is set to celebrate its annual Fall Festival today with live music and food. Festival attendees are invited to the Polish Picnic Grounds at 3690 Needmore Road in Dayton. Gates open for the event at 1:00 p.m. with polka music by Randy...
Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield’s newest farm hopes to grow sustainable greens year-round
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — September usually means the gardening season is coming to a close for most growers, but at a new Springfield farm, things are just getting off the ground. In the first few weeks of the month, Square Roots harvested its first batch of greens and herbs, set...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
wyso.org
Former Good Sam site gets much needed rescue plan money
The City of Dayton is investing thousands of dollars to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The City of Dayton is investing $400,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The money will go toward...
WDTN
Saving Money at the Grocery Store with River Valley Credit Union
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Eric Gagliano from River Valley Credit Union joins us to talk more about saving money at the grocery store! He offers a multitude of options for keeping your finances in check.
WDTN
Good Eats at Dayton’s First Argentinian Restaurant
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and we are focusing on food! We head over to an Argentinian restaurant located at 9486 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg. Jorge and Monica Fabregat join us to explain the history of their restaurant, La Embajada.
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Hiring event to be held Saturday at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring open house for a variety of clinical positions, according to a news release. >>RELATED: Virtual hiring event for field technicians Thursday for Spectrum in Dayton area. The event will take place Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 p.m....
