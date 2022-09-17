ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamawx.com

Cooler Air Arrives Friday; Watching The Tropics

HOT SEPTEMBER DAY: Temperatures are in the mid 90s across much of Alabama this afternoon, about ten degrees above average, and not too far from record values for the 21st of September. No rain on radar, and the sky is mostly sunny. We reach the 91-94 degree range tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky, but a cold front will come through in dry fashion tomorrow evening, and that will bring heat relief by Friday and the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Hot September Days; Tropics Heating Up Too

The heat is the story for the next couple of day across Alabama as an upper-ridge builds in over the region. We are seeing abundant sunshine and highs today and tomorrow will reach towards the mid 90s. Rain chances are very low, but not zero, and some of the mesoscale models are hinting that a few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon across the state, but these if any, will be few with rain chances under 10%.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Summer-Like Heat Through Thursday; Cooler Friday

HOT SEPTEMBER DAYS: Temperatures reach the mid 90s across most of Alabama today and tomorrow thanks to a large upper high over the region; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days. There is actually some risk of a few very small, isolated showers or storms this afternoon during the heat of the day, but odds of any one spot getting wet are only 5-10 percent, so most places stay dry. For Birmingham and many other communities, today will be the tenth consecutive day with no measurable rain.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
WKRG News 5

High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 70% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 42

Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park

GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Virgin Islands#Mudslides#Turks#Caicos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy