The heat is the story for the next couple of day across Alabama as an upper-ridge builds in over the region. We are seeing abundant sunshine and highs today and tomorrow will reach towards the mid 90s. Rain chances are very low, but not zero, and some of the mesoscale models are hinting that a few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon across the state, but these if any, will be few with rain chances under 10%.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO