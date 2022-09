LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A new trial date has been selected for the trial of an Elkmont teen who is accused of murdering five of his family members. On Sept. 19, a mistrial was called after the discovery of additional evidence. Court documents show that the new trial date is set for Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.

