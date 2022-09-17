We will continue to suffer in the historic, mid September heat wave that has already produced several record high temperatures across the region this past weekend. The large, upper level high pressure system that has been the dominant synoptic feature across the central United States, will stay in its position for another couple days. However, there is good news on the way, in the form of a rather strong cold front. This cooler, Canadian air is currently making it’s way southeast through the Northern Plains. It will take another day and a half for the boundary to build into the four states region. It will arrive in the area Wednesday evening bringing a nearly thirty degree drop in temperatures. Until that front makes an appearance, we will see more record heat with highs, both today and Wednesday, in the middle and upper 90s to around 100 degrees in western parts of the region. Highs on Thursday behind the front, will be much closer to typical max temperatures for mid September. We will see highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Thursday, and then there will be a slight warming trend on Friday and Saturday, before another cold front moves into the area to bring temperatures right back to where they should be this time of year. There will not be a significant amount of moisture around for these frontal passages on Wednesday night into Thursday, and on Sunday. Therefore, precipitation chances will unfortunately be rather low, and of little assistance in helping with the moderate to severe drought, in the four states area.

