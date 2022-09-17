Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 9/21/22
We are in for another warm day but some relief is in sight. We will be cooling down quite a bit on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. We could see a few showers Thursday but this would be just some light rain. The cooler weather is starting...
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 09-20-22
We will continue to suffer in the historic, mid September heat wave that has already produced several record high temperatures across the region this past weekend. The large, upper level high pressure system that has been the dominant synoptic feature across the central United States, will stay in its position for another couple days. However, there is good news on the way, in the form of a rather strong cold front. This cooler, Canadian air is currently making it’s way southeast through the Northern Plains. It will take another day and a half for the boundary to build into the four states region. It will arrive in the area Wednesday evening bringing a nearly thirty degree drop in temperatures. Until that front makes an appearance, we will see more record heat with highs, both today and Wednesday, in the middle and upper 90s to around 100 degrees in western parts of the region. Highs on Thursday behind the front, will be much closer to typical max temperatures for mid September. We will see highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Thursday, and then there will be a slight warming trend on Friday and Saturday, before another cold front moves into the area to bring temperatures right back to where they should be this time of year. There will not be a significant amount of moisture around for these frontal passages on Wednesday night into Thursday, and on Sunday. Therefore, precipitation chances will unfortunately be rather low, and of little assistance in helping with the moderate to severe drought, in the four states area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Very Hot Wednesday, Much Cooler Thursday (Fall is close)
We are in for another warm day tomorrow but some relief is on the horizon. We will be cooling down quite a bit on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. It’s a little better chance that we could see some showers by Saturday night into Sunday. The...
Comments / 0