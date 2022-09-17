ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Multiple car crashes reported on I-95 in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-95 Southbound and Northbound at Bowden Road.

ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported a major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 at the Old St. Augustine exit with multiple injuries.

Delays are expected in the area as the scene is being investigated.

More information will be updated throughout the day.

Another crash was reported by JFRD on I-95 northbound at the Bowden Road exit.

The crash involves a semi-truck and a vehicle with a diesel leak. The hazmat team is at the location.

Trice Harrison
4d ago

sounds like J-ville. Pray for those who are driving and those just driving to be driving. Not a care in the world just on the road. 😔

Kelly Nixon
4d ago

Saturday in the rain… people still driving like idiots

