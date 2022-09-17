Multiple car crashes reported on I-95 in Jacksonville

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-95 Southbound and Northbound at Bowden Road.

ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported a major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 at the Old St. Augustine exit with multiple injuries.

Delays are expected in the area as the scene is being investigated.

More information will be updated throughout the day.

Another crash was reported by JFRD on I-95 northbound at the Bowden Road exit.

The crash involves a semi-truck and a vehicle with a diesel leak. The hazmat team is at the location.

