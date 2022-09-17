ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Richie Wellens feels Leyton Orient can still improve after win over Walsall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKhdD_0hzbK5fM00

Richie Wellens admitted he was satisfied with Leyton Orient’s victory over Walsall although he acknowledged his charges can improve.

Orient recorded a 1-0 home win to stretch their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to four points and they have now taken 25 points out of a possible 27 in a sensational start to the season.

This time, they had to rely on a goal by central defender Omar Beckles in the second half to secure their slender victory.

“It’s still very early on in the season but it’s another good win,” Wellens acknowledged.

“We weren’t fluid at times and we should have scored in the first minute of the game but you have to give them (Walsall) credit but we didn’t have the courage or quality to play through them.

“At times in the first half we struggled. Teams will change the way they play when they come here now so we have to be a little bit better but we were patient.

“We defended our box well and second half it was one-way traffic with us creating wave after wave of attacks.

“They had one little scuffle where we defended well but the supporters remained patient with us. They are a good team with a good manager, so I am pleased with the win.

“Omar Beckles will be happy to get off the mark with an important goal. He’s a centre-half who likes to score goals and I like it when he gets them in the games where they are narrow victories.”

Defeat for Walsall left them with only three points out of the last 21 and manager Michael Flynn was left reflecting on a crucial moment in the match.

“We let a runner go and that was the only moment in the game when we switched off and that was really the only time they cut us open,” he lamented.

“They scuffed the ball in from three yards when we had three players around him.

“Second half though we weren’t good enough with possession of the ball, we lost too many second balls and, whilst we looked quite solid, we just weren’t good enough with the ball.

“First half I thought we played well in general but it was the final ball and lack of quality we had in the final third and ultimately it was huffing and puffing from us.

“We’ve had some good performances today but we just didn’t do enough with the ball and that was the disappointment. I can’t think of many chances they created and they are the league leaders, playing with confidence and a fully-fit squad.

“We had nine missing so I am not going to get too down about it but we do need to start winning.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Man Utd gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United may have gained an advantage in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, the Daily Express reports, citing The Athletic. According to the paper, United have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old England international’s development and even building ties with his family in a bid to beat Liverpool to his signature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Beckles
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Richie Wellens
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walsall#Us Open#Sky Bet League Two
newschain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect

Matt Doherty is ready to “run through a wall” for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte as attempts to force his way back into the team. The 30-year-old wing-back met up with the Republic of Ireland this week hoping to play his part in Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia to prove to the Italian that he is over the knee injury which has limited him to just seven minutes of club action since April.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy