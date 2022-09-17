ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY

It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
Q 105.7

New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best

A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
HUDSON, NY
104.5 The Team

Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York

It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
MOVIES
anash.org

Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany

For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
101.5 WPDH

Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills

Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
HUDSON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
104.5 The Team

No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York

What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

