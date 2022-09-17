ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona threaten legal action over Lionel Messi contract-details leak

Barcelona have threatened to take legal action against a Spanish newspaper that leaked details of the club's contract negotiations with Lionel Messi in 2020. On Wednesday, El Mundo released a series of requests Messi made to the club to renew his deal at Camp Nou as he moved into the final year of his terms.
