Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Christian Pulisic, Fred, Eden Hazard: Players who are better for their country than their club
Sometimes, for whatever reason, a player just looks more comfortable playing for their national team than their club. Yes, they may only get a handful of games a year, compared to the never-ending cycle of club football, but the national team can offer a change in style, formation and teammates that can have a positive impact on some.
ESPN
Inaki and Nico Williams, brothers on different national teams, make history for Athletic Club
Inaki and Nico Williams made history in the Spanish top flight when both found the net in Athletic Club's come-from-behind 3-2 victory against Rayo Vallecano -- the first brothers to do so in 17 years -- although they appear to be on course to represent different nations at the World Cup in Qatar.
ESPN
Barcelona threaten legal action over Lionel Messi contract-details leak
Barcelona have threatened to take legal action against a Spanish newspaper that leaked details of the club's contract negotiations with Lionel Messi in 2020. On Wednesday, El Mundo released a series of requests Messi made to the club to renew his deal at Camp Nou as he moved into the final year of his terms.
ESPN
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez's World Cup dream for Mexico is over, confirms Martino
Mexico has four center-forwards in training for its World Cup warmup matches this week but will take only three strikers to Qatar and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will not be in either group, coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino confirmed Tuesday night. Martino ruled out Chicharito from an appearance in his fourth World...
Comments / 0