Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. ruled out of Jaguars game
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts announced on Saturday afternoon that Michael Pittman Jr. will not play in Sunday’s game when the Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pittman was a limited participant in the team’s practice on Wednesday, but was kept from practicing on Thursday and Friday due to a quad injury.Colts rule out Shaq Leonard, Alec Pierce
The third-year wide receiver had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Colts’ season-opening tie with the Houston Texans.
The Indianapolis Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m.
