ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. ruled out of Jaguars game

By Adam Unger
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxQMu_0hzbJW8H00

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts announced on Saturday afternoon that Michael Pittman Jr. will not play in Sunday’s game when the Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittman was a limited participant in the team’s practice on Wednesday, but was kept from practicing on Thursday and Friday due to a quad injury.

Colts rule out Shaq Leonard, Alec Pierce

The third-year wide receiver had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Colts’ season-opening tie with the Houston Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

In lengthy list of imperfections, Colts o-line sticks out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An echo reverberated throughout the Colts’ locker room after a 24-0 shut out loss in Jacksonville. “We got outplayed in all three phases.” “This game is about all three phases clicking on all cylinders. We weren’t able to come together like that.” “We didn’t execute from the start, offense, defense, (or) special […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Frank Reich on Colts’ latest loss at Jacksonville: ‘Pathetic’

INDIANAPOLIS — To say there are no words to describe the Indianapolis Colts’ latest trip to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars would be flat wrong. This from Frank Reich: Pathetic. This from Nyheim Hines: Embarrassing. And this from Ryan Kelly, which required six words: We got our ass kicked today. For the second time in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts continue skid in Jacksonville with 24-0 loss

INDIANAPOLIS – The Jaguars extended the Colts’ losing streak in Jacksonville with a dominating 24-0 win at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday afternoon. The Colts (0-1-1) have now dropped eight straight road games to the Jaguars (1-1), including the 2016 game in London. It’s the first time they’ve been shut out since a 6-0 blanking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Indiana Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
FOX59

‘Give me a break’: Woman bonds out of jail after charged in IU student hit-and-run death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested Madelyn Howard, 22, early Sunday morning for allegedly running over an IU student riding on a scooter northbound on Walnut Street approaching 12th Street. Nate Stratton, 20, suffered fatal injuries. Seventeen hours later, Howard bonded out of the Monroe County Jail after posting $2,000 in bail. ”That’s just incomprehensible. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man ends at motel

UPDATE: Devin was located and taken into custody without incident this morning behind a local motel by members of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Task Force Unit, and the Kokomo Police Department. HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Texans#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business

LEBANON, Ind. — Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight. Boone County Dispatch confirmed that around 8:45 p.m., a vehicle caught on fire at Zore’s Towing. They said that the flames eventually spread to other vehicles at the business. Lebanon Fire Department had […]
LEBANON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
FOX59

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton dies from injuries

RICHMOND Ind. – Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night, more than five weeks after she was critically injured in a shooting, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced. In a statement, Britt said Burton died at 9:59 p.m. at Reid Health surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced […]
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash involving semis closed eastbound I-70 Tuesday morning. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two semi trucks near mile marker 116, about 12 miles east of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. A westbound truck crossed the median and went […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged. Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy