Gas prices drop further in New Jersey, around nation

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Inflation hitting consumers where it hurts 02:07

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower demand after the end of the summer driving season.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, down 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular was $3.69, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts are still warning, however, that hurricane season remains a "wild card" that could disrupt oil production and refining along the Gulf Coast.

E-Man
4d ago

Is this Russia’s oil that’s fueling America? Because remember the dictatorship democrat party said we are producing records amounts of oil and emptying our reserves and selling our oil to China.

Joe Day
4d ago

Still almost $2 dollars higher then when we had real leadership in office and not inept leadership that has destroyed everything that it’s incompetent administration has gotten involved in

