Alaska State

Alaska Braces for Unprecedented Storms, Potential to Bring Severe Flooding

By Shelby Scott
 4 days ago
Extreme weather has been affecting various regions of the United States for weeks. Wildfires have scorched acres of land across California, Oregon, Montana, as well as other states. Flooding has affected states nationwide, from Rhode Island to Alabama to even one of the driest places on Earth: Death Valley, California. Now, though, extreme weather is heading much farther north, with forecasters predicting the worst storm in a decade to hit Alaska’s west coast this weekend.

Per a segment from TODAY, the approaching storm could slam Alaska’s coast with hurricane-force winds, bringing waves reaching 50 feet in height. The storm could also see many regions along the coast accumulating up to five inches of rain, resulting in serious flooding for many Alaskans. More than anything though, experts state the flooding could have the worst impact, potentially the most extreme Alaskans have seen in 50 years.

According to The Guardian, the massive storm about to plow into Alaska’s coast is the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, which is currently swirling over the Bering Sea. Residents along the coast can expect to see the storm begin as early as Friday night and endure throughout the weekend. Meteorologists expect that it could take as long as 10 to 14 hours for flood waters to recede in some areas.

Aside from devastating flooding, the outlet also reports that the impending storm will seriously accelerate coastal erosion which already threatens nearby villages and Indigenous communities.

Alaska Residents Urged to ‘Ready’ Themselves Before Storm Strikes

With winds as high as 100 miles per hour possible, officials have begun urging residents to ready themselves and their homes for the worst. Forecasters are stating that winds accompanying the storm could almost certainly rip trees up by the roots, crack large branches, and demolish poorly built homes and structures. Forecasters have already predicted widespread power outages as the hands of the storm.

Nevertheless, John Handeland, mayor of Nome, Alaska, said he and locals know what to expect.

“We do know the drill and where things normally are impacted,” he said. Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for Alaska’s emergency management office, noted that he and representatives from his office have already connected with community leaders, urging all residents to prepare for the storm as best as they can.

“We have seen storms like this, like in 2011, that did serious damage across the western coast of Alaska and we’ve seen similar storms that have not done a lot of damage,” Zidek said. Zidek specifically recalled the 2011 Bering Sea Superstorm, which easily peeled rooftops off of buildings, toppled tankers, and completely sunk boats.

Despite Zidek’s confidence, however, the typhoon approaches at a critical time. As of now, weather conditions have not enabled Alaska to develop a strong ice cover, a natural barrier that helps lessen the impact of storms as serious as these.

Related
Outsider.com

Remote Alaskan Villages Hit Hard by Historic Floods, Authorities Assessing Damages

Over the weekend, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok slammed much of the Alaskan coast bringing with it a massive flood. The destructive storm made its way toward the coast taking a path through the Bering Strait. The storm spanned 1,000 miles of coastline and had a serious impact on the state’s Western cities, towns, and communities. That said, floodwaters began receding as early as Sunday. Now though, authorities have quickly realized some of the worst-stricken communities are also some of the United States’ most remote. As recovery efforts begin, officials have reached out to these communities, attempting to assess their overall needs.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Alaska Governor Declares State of Disaster After State Battered by Historic Storm

On Saturday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a state of disaster following historically powerful storms that have battered the western coastline of the state. The storms are threatening Alaska’s vast but scarcely populated coastlines as towns face strong winds and flooding. Forecasters are warning locals of possible power outages and are predicting one of the worst storms in the history of the state.
ALASKA STATE
Invasive Lanternflies From China Causing Massive Damages to U.S. Agriculture Industry

The spotted lanternfly has been a troublesome pest plaguing many regions across the United States for years. Experts have encouraged Americans to kill lanternflies on sight, and while many continue to do so, they’re growing population in the States has become a worsening problem. With climate change, most prominently severe flooding in many regions last year followed by extreme drought this year, decreased amount of crops are at even further risk, with the invasive species causing millions of dollars in damage within America’s agriculture industry.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Yellow-Legged Frogs To Be Reintroduced to San Gabriel Mountains

An endangered species of frogs has been released back into the San Gabriel Mountains. The yellow-legged frogs are “critically endangered.”. In 2020, the Bobcat Fire rampaged through the San Gabriel Mountains. Wildlife agencies were able to rescue the species, and for the past 2 years, 125 of the frogs were being raised at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Over 100 tadpoles hatched while in the aquarium.
LONG BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

