Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey Are Collaborating

Photo: Getty Images

Fans are speculating that Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have a collab in the works after the singer posted a short video on the making of her upcoming album Midnights .

The rumors started when fans spotted Swift wearing the same sweater she wore in a photo with Lana and Jack Antonoff earlier this year in her new video on the making of the highly-anticipated album. In the video, it's also confirmed that Antonoff worked on the album. "i wonder what taylor swift, lana del rey and jack antonoff could have been doing together this day now that we know jack produced Midnights," wrote one fan on Twitter.

See a side-by-side of the sweater via PopCrave below:

On Friday (Sept. 16.), Swift revealed a hidden secret on her new Midnights album covers on TikTok. "I've been wanting to show you this for a while," she said in the clip. "So we have four different album covers for the Midnights album and if you turn them over there is, obviously, a back cover to each one of them. They're each different." She continued, "What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together. She's a clock. It's a clock. It's a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time."