Nashville, TN

Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Victim airlifted after roll over crash in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) worked to free a trapped victim after a roll over crash on Saturday. MCFD reports that at 3:01 p.m. units were dispatched for a vehicle rollover. Incident Command reported heavy damage to the vehicle and one occupant possibly trapped.
#Middle Tennessee#Traffic Accident
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
Rescue org: Kitten tossed into fire pit in Portland dies from burns

UPDATE: A kitten that was reportedly tossed into a fire pit in Middle Tennessee has died from burns and smoke inhalation. True Rescue posted the heartbreaking update to their Facebook page Tuesday morning. We are devastated to report that we lost Phoenix early this morning. His tiny body was just...
Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead. Officials were called to the...
