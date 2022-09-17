Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Metro Police: Woman hit by WeGo Star train, transported to hospital in critical condition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was transported to the hospital after she was hit by a WeGo Star train Wednesday afternoon. Metro Police say that she was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital in critical condition. She was hit around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a crossing on Anthes Drive downtown,...
Man ‘seriously injured’ in North Nashville home invasion
An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured during a home invasion in North Nashville late Tuesday night.
Motorcycle crash closes portion of Lebanon Pike
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed a portion of Lebanon Pike early Wednesday morning near Donelson.
2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home
First responders forced entry through a locked door. Once inside, a 73-year-old woman and her 68-year-old housemate were both found dead from gunshot wounds.
Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
Victim airlifted after roll over crash in Maury County
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) worked to free a trapped victim after a roll over crash on Saturday. MCFD reports that at 3:01 p.m. units were dispatched for a vehicle rollover. Incident Command reported heavy damage to the vehicle and one occupant possibly trapped.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing big rig from scene of accident
They say no good deed goes unpunished. That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.
Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night. Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.
Metro Police look into false call that reported missing vehicle, child
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said an incident originally reported as a stolen vehicle and missing child was a false call. One person was detained in Williamson County Wednesday after the false call was reported. There is no update on this detainment at this time.
Nashville on track to have deadliest year for pedestrian, bicyclist deaths
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Walk Bike Nashville tells FOX 17 News the city is on track to have the deadliest year ever for pedestrian and bicyclist deaths. Ben Rosenblum bikes from his home in West Nashville to his office downtown every day. He says it’s a five-mile commute and...
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after man hit and killed on Bell Road
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Rescue org: Kitten tossed into fire pit in Portland dies from burns
UPDATE: A kitten that was reportedly tossed into a fire pit in Middle Tennessee has died from burns and smoke inhalation. True Rescue posted the heartbreaking update to their Facebook page Tuesday morning. We are devastated to report that we lost Phoenix early this morning. His tiny body was just...
Man arrested for critically injuring pedestrian and driving away Saturday night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a man who allegedly struck a pedestrian last week and fled the scene, twice. According to the arrest affidavit, 52-year-old Nathaniel Webb hit a woman with his vehicle on Friday, September 16, near the Piggly Wiggly market on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.
Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead. Officials were called to the...
Police identify pedestrian hit in deadly crash on Elm Hill Pike
Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Elm Hill Pike near Arlington Avenue Monday.
Hermitage community members voice concerns over people shooting near their homes
Fear and concern are only two of the many words some Hermitage homeowners had for the shootings behind their homes. They live right across the fence from the Stones River Greenway, Hickory Hill Connector Trailhead.
