NBC Connecticut
Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven
A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Register Citizen
New Haven police probe Lilac Street shooting
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a report that a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m., according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department. The shooting occurred on Lilac Street, he said. The person's condition...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting
All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford
An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
New Britain Herald
Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel
A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
Manchester teen fatally shot in city
HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
2 Arrests Made In Fatal Hit-And-Runs
City police have made arrests in two of last year’s fatal hit-and-run incidents — including in a case in which a New Haven driver allegedly struck a pedestrian on Chapel Street, drove for over eight minutes with the injured man lodged in the back of his car, and then stopped only to drag the pedestrian’s body out into the street and abandon him before fleeing the scene.
New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
Register Citizen
New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says
NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
Eyewitness News
DOING IT LOCAL VIDEO: Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests
Joel Johnson, a Managing Partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks about what we can expect with the fed's latest interest rate hike. Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. Channel 3's Connor Lewis tries maple syrup during Connecticut Day at the Big E. Updated: 4...
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
Waterbury mother files police report after further Waterbury bussing issues
WATERBURY, Conn. — Another school bus issue in Waterbury has resulted in the filing of a complaint with the Waterbury Police Department. The corner of West Main and Benham streets in Waterbury is where Melinda Marquez's young kids always get picked up and dropped off by their school bus. But Tuesday afternoon was different.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man Sought for Shoplifting from Main Street Business
UPDATE: Suspect has been identified thanks to the public. Sgt. G.T. Collins is appreciative of the community's support. ORIGINAL: The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist in an ongoing investigation for a crime that took place on Main Street. According to Sgt. G.T. Collins, the incident involves shoplifting....
Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
EXCLUSIVE: Wallingford mothers seek justice after teens injured in hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A group of Wallingford mothers are speaking out after their sons were injured in a hit and run last week. Police are still looking for the suspect believed to be driving a dark-colored pickup truck. The mothers told FOX61 the two boys who were hit are...
Woman killed, 3 injured in Ledyard crash
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and three were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Ledyard, according to authorities. Police responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. at Route 12 and Oakridge Drive, according to the Ledyard Police Department. A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by a 77-year-old man was traveling southbound […]
32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
Middletown police find missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for two siblings who were reported missing. Ten-year-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been found and are safe, according to authorities, who said there is “no criminal element” to the investigation.
