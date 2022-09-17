ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police probe Lilac Street shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a report that a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m., according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department. The shooting occurred on Lilac Street, he said. The person's condition...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting

All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford

An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel

A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
MERIDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester teen fatally shot in city

HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Haven Independent

2 Arrests Made In Fatal Hit-And-Runs

City police have made arrests in two of last year’s fatal hit-and-run incidents — including in a case in which a New Haven driver allegedly struck a pedestrian on Chapel Street, drove for over eight minutes with the injured man lodged in the back of his car, and then stopped only to drag the pedestrian’s body out into the street and abandon him before fleeing the scene.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says

NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Woman killed, 3 injured in Ledyard crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and three were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Ledyard, according to authorities. Police responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. at Route 12 and Oakridge Drive, according to the Ledyard Police Department. A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by a 77-year-old man was traveling southbound […]
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
WOLCOTT, CT
WTNH

Middletown police find missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for two siblings who were reported missing. Ten-year-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been found and are safe, according to authorities, who said there is “no criminal element” to the investigation.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
