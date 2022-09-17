ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

The Hazard Herald

Kentucky superintendents of flood-impacted districts express concerns on attendance, school bus transportation

Between displaced families and quarantines due to COVID-19 and other illnesses, superintendents from flood-impacted school districts in Eastern Kentucky expressed concerns about lower than average student attendance with Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership at a Sept. 8 virtual meeting. There also was good news to share as many students...
Pikeville, KY
Mobile Registration Center opens in Perry County

FEMA is operating a mobile registration center this week in Perry County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured losses from the flooding that began July 26. The center is in northeast Hazard, off Ky. 476. Location:. Home Place Community Center, 24 Victor Road, Hazard KY 41701. Hours, 9...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Community mourning passing of L.D. Gorman

The Hazard and Perry County community, along with several state and local officials, are mourning the loss of a local businessman and celebrating the life he led and accomplishments he made. Lawrence Daniel "L.D." Gorman, 97, of Hazard and Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the...
HAZARD, KY
Escaped KRRJ inmate apprehended

Following the recent escape and apprehension of an inmate, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) are continuing to monitor their work release program and inmates. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, Thomas Kuhl Jr., 35, of Hazard, a state inmate housed at the Kentucky River Regional Jail,...
HAZARD, KY
Power Up the Pantry held

On Aug. 25, Kentucky Power, in partnership with WYMT and God’s Pantry Food Bank, hosted the Power Up the Pantry event, collecting food and monetary donations for several local families. During Power Up the Pantry, a day-long food drive held at three locations in eastern Kentucky, area businesses and...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Helping Hands disaster recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding

On the weekend of Aug. 27-28, Helping Hands disaster relief continued cleanup efforts following the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Earlier in August, command centers in Hazard and Martin hosted more than 1,600 Helping Hands volunteers from congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. With a combined 38,000 hours volunteered, volunteers worked to muck out homes and buildings, clear debris and tear out drywall, flooring and carpets. In total, they completed 458 cases submitted to the Crisis Cleanup hotline.
HAZARD, KY
Community continues to face housing crisis after families displaced due to flooding

Following the flooding and storms that occurred in July, several families and individuals experienced damage to their houses and property, and hundreds of individuals completely lost their homes. In Hazard and Perry County, local leaders, community partners and volunteers are continuing to work on the housing crisis, searching for ways to get families and individuals back into houses before winter.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
‘Healing to the Holler’ flood benefit concert held in Hazard

Hundreds of people came together for a night of music, food and fun all while helping support flood relief efforts from the July flooding. The “Healing to the Holler” Eastern Kentucky flood benefit concert was held on Friday, Aug. 26, in downtown Hazard. Proceeds from the event are being given to victims of the July flooding and supporting flood relief efforts.
HAZARD, KY
Shoes, socks donated to flood survivors

On Aug. 23, state officials, along with several special guests, gathered to hand out donated shoes to Kentuckians who lost their belongings in the flooding that took place in late July in Eastern Kentucky. Among the officials and guests in attendance were Gov. Andy Beshear; Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman; the...
KENTUCKY STATE
HPD: Perry man charged with attempted murder of police officers

A Hazard man is facing numerous felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, after he allegedly shot at officers attempting to arrest him. According to an arrest citation by Hazard Police Officer Jordan Childers, on Sept. 3, he went to a residence at Baker Avenue to serve an arrest warrant on Lonzo Combs, 40, of Bonnyman Circle. Upon arriving at the apartment, the citation said, he knocked on the door and and announced “Hazar Police” several times.
HAZARD, KY
