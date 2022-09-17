20. You Give Good Love (1985) Released when cutting-edge R&B took a turn for the electronic and futuristic, Whitney Houston’s eponymous debut LP pitched her directly into the middle of the road. But hers was MOR of a very classy stripe, as evidenced by You Give Good Love. Moreover, her voice was potent enough to add emotion and grit to the slick surroundings.

