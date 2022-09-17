ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Lorenzo, CA

Dallas Cordova
4d ago

That's awesome! idk why but I didn't know felony dog theft was a thing! I had no idea they'd actually take it thay seriously and I am so freaking glad they did and that baby was reunited with his family! 😭❤️❤️❤️

AZFamily

Couple killed in southern Arizona plane crash identified

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico. Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.
DATELAND, AZ
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KWTX

Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
SELIGMAN, AZ
kyma.com

Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
SEDONA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Retired AZ DPS director accused of domestic violence

PHOENIX — A woman, alleging physical and verbal abuse, has obtained an order of protection against Arizona's former Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead. ABC15 has confirmed a judge granted an order of protection to a woman who had been in a relationship with Milstead. In court paperwork...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Driver of stolen Mustang dies on San Mateo Bridge after running out of gas: CHP

SAN MATEO, Calif. - The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge early Wednesday morning after the California Highway Patrol said he likely ran out of gas. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, who was being chased by San Mateo Sheriff's deputies about 4:15 a.m., had allegedly stolen a white Ford Mustang Shelby from a home in Half Moon Bay, CHP Officer Chris Barshini said.
SAN MATEO, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
ARIZONA STATE

