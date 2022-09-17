ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A nod to pralines on National Pecan Cookie Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every year on September 21, someone in the United States celebrates National Pecan Cookie Day. Maybe even more than one person commemorates this odd holiday, which would be understandable as pecans make quite the ideal snack. In addition to being packed with healthy things...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Former New Orleanian rides out Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (WGNO)— Jason Routzahn, a former New Orleanian who now lives in Puerto Rico, is giving us a sense of what it’s like on the island after riding out the storm. Routzahn says although Hurricane Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 storm, it felt more...
ENVIRONMENT
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino

D’LBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday. The Sun Herald reported 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot early Wednesday morning. Maintenance workers reported hearing a gunshot, and security called D’Iberville police.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
BATON ROUGE, LA

