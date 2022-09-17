Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Governor John Bel Edwards: ‘I believe the best of the best are represented in Louisiana’s workforce’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards publicly commended Louisiana’s employees days after the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) released statistics indicating that the state continues to set unemployment records. Governor Edwards took to social media to say, “I believe the best of the best are represented...
A nod to pralines on National Pecan Cookie Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every year on September 21, someone in the United States celebrates National Pecan Cookie Day. Maybe even more than one person commemorates this odd holiday, which would be understandable as pecans make quite the ideal snack. In addition to being packed with healthy things...
Doctor indicted for tax evasion allegedly spent millions buying boat, plane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A doctor based in Baton Rouge and Iowa who is accused of using millions of dollars to purchase personal property instead of paying taxes was recently formally charged by a federal grand jury. Middle District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. said...
Former New Orleanian rides out Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico
CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (WGNO)— Jason Routzahn, a former New Orleanian who now lives in Puerto Rico, is giving us a sense of what it’s like on the island after riding out the storm. Routzahn says although Hurricane Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 storm, it felt more...
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino
D’LBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday. The Sun Herald reported 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot early Wednesday morning. Maintenance workers reported hearing a gunshot, and security called D’Iberville police.
2 Louisiana restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
Louisiana State Police: Every 4 hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to recent statistics shared by Louisiana State Police (LSP), last year, a total of 23 crashes involving trains occurred within the state. Sadly, these collisions resulted in 13 fatalities and ten injuries. LSP shared the above data in connection with National Rail Safety...
