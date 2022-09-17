Read full article on original website
‘Fingernails’: Jeremy Allen White Joins Jessie Buckley & Riz Ahmed In Upcoming Apple Original Film
Jeremy Allen White continues to add new projects to his schedule before he shoots the next season of “The Bear.” Last week, the actor joined the cast of A24‘s upcoming wrestling family biopic “The Iron Claw.” This week, White joins an upcoming Apple Original Films movie from up-and-coming director, Christos Nikou.
‘Let The Right One In’ Trailer: Showtime’s Series Remake Of The Kid Vampire Film Premieres On October 9
Does the world need another remake of “Let The Right One In“? Tomas Alfredson‘s 2008 film was already an adaptation of a 2004 novel, and then the American remake “Let Me In” hit theaters in 2010. Make no mistake, it’s still a chilling story and an intriguing take on vampire lore, but is telling it again necessary?
‘Infinity Pool’: Brandon Cronenberg’s New Alexander Skarsgård & Mia Goth Movie Rated NC-17, But NEON Will Appeal
Like father, like son? Brandon Cronenberg‘s work as a director already had a similar tone to his Dad, David Cronenberg. But now he’s following in his father’s footsteps in another way: his upcoming film “Infinity Pool” has received an NC-17 rating, just like his father’s 1996 film “Crash.”
‘Do Revenge’ Review: Maya Hawke Is A Mean Girl In Delicious & Devious High School Comedy
Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s delicious and devious “Do Revenge” takes place firmly in the larger-than-life high schools of movies, cleverly established here by its grossly-rich prep school and their uniforms of light pink, mint green, and purple. Every party scene is a shiny extravaganza with a dress code, looking more like junior “The Wolf of Wall Street” than what you probably experienced. It’s all cosplaying the lavishness and lasciviousness of being an adult, which sets the stage for its wilder drama of manipulation, a year-long bully scheme hellbent on humiliation. The stakes may not hold the movie as tightly together for its two-hour run-time, but “Do Revenge” can be cutting in its own way thanks to its crafty plotting and game performances.
‘Blonde’: Ana de Armas Left A Card On Marilyn Monroe’s Grave “Asking For Permission” To Make The Film
When it comes to biopics, they don’t get much more intensely intimate than Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde.” And the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month confirmed that Ana de Armas expertly channels Marilyn Monroe in her performance. In fact, de Armas got so close to Monroe during the film’s production the actress attempted to contact the deceased starlet, in a way.
New ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Clip: Ana Lily Amirpour’s Latest Finally Hits Theaters On September 30
It’s been a while since Ana Lily Amirpour‘s one-two punch of “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night” and “The Bad Batch” made her a woman filmmaker to watch. But five years passed between “The Bad Batch” and the world premiere of Amirpour’s latest at Venice last year. Has everyone forgotten about her? It’s time to find out, as “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” finally hits theaters and Digital On-Demand at the end of the month.
James Bond Producers Want The Next 007 Actor To Commit To At Least A Decade Of Movies
Daniel Craig only just wrapped up his time as suave super-spy James Bond last year in Cary Fukanaga‘s “No Time To Die,” but fans of the franchise already want to know who will replace him. As of right now, the short answer to that question is: no one knows, but it’s not Idris Elba. But Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson recently provided an update about what they’re looking for: a 10-12 year commitment to the role.
‘The Shrouds’: David Cronenberg Describes His Next Film With Vincent Cassel & Léa Seydoux As “Autobiographical”
David Cronenberg returned in a big way this year with “Crimes Of The Future,” his first film since 2014’s “Map To The Stars.” And Cronenberg has more projects on the way. He shopped around “The Shrouds” and a television adaptation of his 2015 novel “Consumed” at the Cannes Film Festival before the world premiere of “Future.” “The Shrouds” comes first, and at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Cronenberg shed some light on the project.
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4: The Mockumentary Series Returns On IFC/AMC+ On October 19
In 2015, pals Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas got together with IFC to create “Documentary Now!,” a mockumentary TV series that spoofs celebrated docs through film history. The show was an immediate hit, and now it heads into its fourth season, ready to premiere on IFC/AMC+ next month.
‘Axel Foley’: Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Reuniting For Netflix Sequel
After almost 30 years, Netflix is getting the “Beverly Hills Cop” gang back together for an all-new sequel. And Deadline reports that the original cast are all coming back to reprise the roles they had in the series’ first trilogy of films. “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley‘...
‘The Midnight Club’ Trailer: Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Outing Premieres On October 7
Mike Flanagan has built an impressive recent resume with his horror miniseries on Netflix. It all started with 2018’s “The Haunting Of Hill House,” with its follow-up, “The Haunting Of Bly Manor” coming two years later. Then last year, “Midnight Mass” dropped to much critical fanfare. But while fans wait for “The Fall Of The House Of Usher” to premiere next year, Flanagan has another miniseries on the way first: “The Midnight Club.”
‘Mister Organ’ Trailer: David Farrier’s Latest Doc Premieres At Fantastic Fest On September 24
David Farrier has made his mark in the past several years with documentaries with off-beat subjects like 2016’s “Tickled” and his 2018 Netflix series “Dark Tourist.” Now, he’s back with his latest feature, “Mister Organ,” about perhaps his most weirdest subject yet.
‘Nothing Compares’ Trailer: Documentary About Sinéad O’Connor’s Life & Career Hits Showtime On September 30
Sinéad O’Connor remains one of the most influential music acts to emerge into the pop mainstream in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Now, take a look at her life and career through the lens of Kathryn Ferguson, making her documentary feature debut with “Nothing Compares,” an in-depth look at O’Connor’s creative legacy.
‘Halloween Ends’ Featurette: Jamie Lee Curtis Says New Film Is “A Final Reckoning” Between Laurie And Michael Myers
“Halloween Ends” caps off David Gordon Green‘s trilogy of movies to John Carpenter‘s 1978 original, and it’s purportedly Laurie Strode’s last stand against Michael Myers. Sure, audiences have heard that one before. For good and ill, the “Halloween” franchise has retconned, rebooted, and amended itself plenty of times in the last forty-five years. “Halloween Ends” might be the end of this particular version of the Michael Myers saga, but it’s a safe bet another one will be out soon enough.
‘HPI’: Drew Goddard’s Next Project Is An Adaptation Of French Detective Series For ABC
When he’s not making films like “The Cabin In The Woods” or “Bad Times At The El Royale,” Drew Goddard puts his signature on TV shows of all kinds. And over the years, he’s left his mark on shows as diverse as “Alias,” “Lost,” “Daredevil,” and “The Good Place.” Now he looks to do it again with ABC and a pilot of a French detective series the network picked up the rights to last week.
‘Moonage Daydream’ Director Brett Morgen Talks Creating A “Non-Biographical” David Bowie Doc & More [Interview]
At this point, we’ve all seen enough documentaries about 20th-century musical geniuses that the average viewer could direct one in their sleep: archival footage of the greatest-hits performances, behind-the-scenes clips showing the snatches of solitary humanity underneath the currents of history, and some interviews with loved ones and collaborators that go beyond the image to a subject’s vulnerable core. Tried-and-true as the template might be, Brett Morgen also finds it fatally boring, and endeavors to chart a less clear-cut path with his films. He’s directed nonfiction portraits of primatologist Jane Goodall, high-living New Hollywood titan Robert Evans, and counterculture rabble-rouser Abbie Hoffman, but he really hit his groove with a pair of features about guitar legends, profiling Kurt Cobain in “Montage of Heck” and now David Bowie in the new “Moonage Daydream.” The chameleonic Bowie refused to fall back on expected formulas, and Morgen resolved to do the same from the earliest conception of his avant-garde-adjacent monument to the emperor of art-rock.
New ‘Black Adam’ TV Spot Teases Amanda Waller & Possibly Other DC Heroes In Upcoming Film
Since David Zaslav took over as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the future of the DCEU has been in major upheaval. But a new TV spot for “Black Adam,” in theaters next month, may offer a preview of what Zaslav’s new vision for DC’s future is. And from the looks of things, they will be a lot of cross-over between Dwayne Johnson‘s new anti-hero and other DCEU characters.
‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Review: The Struggle To Recapture That Surreal, Donald Glover-Led Black Comedy Magic Is Real
It’s the nature of most television to lose its edge, for a series to tumble backward as new shows push the envelope further than that original series could ever envision. When star and creator Donald Glover’s hilarious and surreal black-comedy series, “Atlanta,” premiered in 2016 on FX, a quartet of African Americans moving through the music business while venturing across the eponymous city landscape was biting, and in some respects, revolutionary.
‘Fantastic Four’: Writing Team Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer Will Pen Upcoming MCU Film
As Marvel fans know, the MCU works in phases, and Phase 4, long-delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, culminates with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 11. But Phase 5 stars shortly afterward, and Phase 6 is already in development. And now, perhaps the most intriguing Phase 6 film announced, “Fantastic Four,” has its writing team.
New ‘Dahmer’ Trailer: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Hits Netflix Tomorrow
After movies, shows, and docs about Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez, John Wayne Gacy, and others, Netflix now turns its attention to one of America’s most infamous serial killers: Jeffrey Dahmer. And “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” sees the streamer give its subject the deluxe treatment. It’s a ten-episode limited series told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.
