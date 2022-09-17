AMHERST, N.Y. — A medical office that Amherst Police say was the target of an arsonist more than three months ago isn't happy with the way the investigation is going. CompassCare says it has filed with the New York State Supreme Court demanding that Amherst Police return its surveillance footage that it turned over to investigators. It added that the department and town have refused to even turn over a copy.

AMHERST, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO