Read full article on original website
Creator
3d ago
put all violent offenders on an island together without any taxpayer assistance. let them grow their own food and learn how to truly survive on their own woth other violent degenerates like them. no more private prisons paid for by taxpayers. just remote islands in shark ingested waters. good luck.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
Buffalo Police investigate Tuesday evening shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on South Division Street. Officers responded to the call just around 7:30 p.m. On scene, detectives found a woman who was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. The 40-year-old Buffalo woman was transported by...
Rape, strangulation, arson, robbery: 240 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Aug. 13 and Sept. 19, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those arrested were ages 16 to 77.
Williamsville man accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars from a victim in Amherst
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man was accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars from a victim in Amherst. Victor Marinaccio, 64, of Williamsville was arraigned Wednesday morning on an indictment charging him with one count of grand larceny in the second degree (class “C” felony.)
Fatal shooting Tuesday morning on Jefferson Ave.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Ferry-Fillmore District officers responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Detectives said a 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire and found deceased inside an apartment. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arrest made in connection with weekend homicide in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night. Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to high-speed crash that killed 6-month-old infant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of assault in the second degree.
Buffalo man arraigned for shooting inside Town of Tonawanda apartment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon after a shooting in August. Jamire Woods,18, of Buffalo was arraigned for allegedly killing two people and injuring another in a shooting inside a Town of Tonawanda apartment. Woods faces the following charges:. Two counts of Murder in the...
Buffalo police investigating Elmwood Avenue shooting
Buffalo police said they are investigating an overnight shooting on the 300 block Elmwood Avenue. Police say officers responded around 1:40 Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CompassCare shares complaints of arson investigation by Amherst Police
AMHERST, N.Y. — A medical office that Amherst Police say was the target of an arsonist more than three months ago isn't happy with the way the investigation is going. CompassCare says it has filed with the New York State Supreme Court demanding that Amherst Police return its surveillance footage that it turned over to investigators. It added that the department and town have refused to even turn over a copy.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office arrest a Buffalo man after a short car chase
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office arrested a Buffalo man after an attempted escape. According to the news release, Jamie Wild of Buffalo was pulled over for a traffic stop while he was giving a passenger a ride for a ride share app. The Sheriff's Office says...
3 people taken to ECMC following morning crash on Genesee Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police responded to an accident on Genesee Street. At the intersection of Genesee Street and Kerns Avenue, three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities report that one of the motorists had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.
Buffalo man arraigned on charges for allegedly shooting at a police officer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday for allegedly attempting to shoot a Buffalo Police officer. Shariff Shadwick, 36, is charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree (class “A-I” felony), one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felonies).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alleged conman indicted for stealing over $250,000 from Amherst victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Williamsville man was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the second degree.
Jamestown man charged in August murder
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
Buffalo man indicted on one count of second-degree murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree.
Buffalo man arraigned in court for allegedly shooting teenager last summer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday in connection with a shooting in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood last year. Javair D. Walker, 20, was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.
Unclear if "Stand Your Ground" law will apply in Tampa shooting case of WNY native
TAMPA, Fla. — Carson Senfield was shot and killed after allegedly trying to enter someone's vehicle on September 17 in Tampa, Florida. According to the Tampa Police Department, the Orchard Park native took an Uber home after a night out with friends on his birthday. After exiting the Uber, Senfield, and his friends, allegedly tried to enter someone's vehicle.
WKTV
Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
Buffalo man accused of beating ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death
A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Monday morning, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fatally beating her boyfriend.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward for info on November 2021 murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment on a murder that occurred in November 2021. Police say that Derrick Bishop was killed on November 13, 2021 on Wadsworth Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information is asked to […]
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 2