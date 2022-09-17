ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

put all violent offenders on an island together without any taxpayer assistance. let them grow their own food and learn how to truly survive on their own woth other violent degenerates like them. no more private prisons paid for by taxpayers. just remote islands in shark ingested waters. good luck.

2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigate Tuesday evening shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on South Division Street. Officers responded to the call just around 7:30 p.m. On scene, detectives found a woman who was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. The 40-year-old Buffalo woman was transported by...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fatal shooting Tuesday morning on Jefferson Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Ferry-Fillmore District officers responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Detectives said a 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire and found deceased inside an apartment. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at […]
2 On Your Side

Arrest made in connection with weekend homicide in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night. Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

CompassCare shares complaints of arson investigation by Amherst Police

AMHERST, N.Y. — A medical office that Amherst Police say was the target of an arsonist more than three months ago isn't happy with the way the investigation is going. CompassCare says it has filed with the New York State Supreme Court demanding that Amherst Police return its surveillance footage that it turned over to investigators. It added that the department and town have refused to even turn over a copy.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man arraigned on charges for allegedly shooting at a police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday for allegedly attempting to shoot a Buffalo Police officer. Shariff Shadwick, 36, is charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree (class “A-I” felony), one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felonies).
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man charged in August murder

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

