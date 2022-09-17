Read full article on original website
Related
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Aldi says sales are booming amid inflation as even wealthier shoppers trade down
Inflation is pushing customers to switch to private labels, which make up around 90% of Aldi's US product mix.
Comments / 0