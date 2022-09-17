Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – According to UW Health, fewer Wisconsinites got their flu vaccines last year than typical. Only about 40-percent of people in Wisconsin got a flu shot. There were also less people catching the flu last winter due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts during the Delta and Omicron surges. There have been concerns about a possible twindemic, but for the most part doctors say it was avoided last year.

