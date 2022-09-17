Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
wiproud.com
Flu vaccinations down 10% in Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – According to UW Health, fewer Wisconsinites got their flu vaccines last year than typical. Only about 40-percent of people in Wisconsin got a flu shot. There were also less people catching the flu last winter due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts during the Delta and Omicron surges. There have been concerns about a possible twindemic, but for the most part doctors say it was avoided last year.
wiproud.com
Evers announces $31M for EMS services
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Chippewa Falls to support Wisconsin’s EMS system. Evers visited the Chippewa Falls fire station to talk about plans he announced during his 2022 State of the State address. These plans include grants totaling more than 31-million...
wiproud.com
Suitcase ‘moving’ along North Carolina highway leads to animal rescue
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP/NEXSTAR) – A good Samaritan helped rescue four abandoned puppies early Saturday morning after noticing a suitcase seemingly moving on its own on the side of a North Carolina highway, according to Guilford County Animal Services (GCAS). A photo shows the four young dogs, all mostly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiproud.com
Wisconsin State Patrol participating in ‘largest’ enforcement initiative in North America
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may see an increased police presence near railroad tracks as the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in North America. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an upcoming operation it will be participating...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
wiproud.com
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
wiproud.com
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state’s vast western coast this weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
wiproud.com
Coat and blanket drive until September 30th
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – As the weather begins to turn cooler, donations are being accepted for a coat and blanket drive. Volunteer partners at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s are hosting the drive through September 30th. Items being accepted include boots, hats, gloves, coats and blankets. Donations can...
wiproud.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Comments / 0