Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
Art Workshop: Mixed Media Art Journals with Basic Watercolor
Teacher: Sheri Reid Grant. All materials provided. Reservation required: 231-620-4033 or info@artandconnection.org.
Connecting with Changemakers
Local leaders, nonprofit staff, & community-minded businesses come together to facilitate meaningful connections across northern Michigan. All are invited.
Everything You Wanted to Know About Voting But were Afraid to Ask
The League of Women Voters of the Grand Traverse Area presents this free, in person event, with Chief Deputy County Clerk of Grand Traverse County Sam Gedman. Sam will answer your questions about voting.
