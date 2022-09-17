ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Endangered missing adult alert for Cleveland man

By Darcie Loreno
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 72-year-old man.

According to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Edward Wyley walked away from his home on East 121st Street early Saturday morning and has not returned. He has dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He is described as being a Black male, 6’2″ tall and weighing 196 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multicolor jacket with a red shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-637-1113 or 911.

