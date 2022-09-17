ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial civil war and confederate store leads neighboring business to relocate

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEvzM_0hzbGmlk00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A longtime business in Kennesaw is relocating because of a controversial civil war and confederate store.

Eaton Chiropractic has been around since 1992, but the owner just sold the building and has plans to relocate.

“We decided we just couldn’t stay here anymore. We decided to sell the building and move after the city renewed Wildman’s business license or actually created a new business license for them,” said Cristina Welsh who is the owner of Eaton Chiropractic.

Wildman’s Civil War Surplus closed when the owner died, earlier this year. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to the manager when the store re-opened, in June.

“We have an array of relics, artifacts, reference material. It’s not just on the Klan. It’s not just on the confederacy,” said Marjorie Lyon who is the Manager of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus.

There is KKK merchandise inside of the store and many of the items in the museum section depict black people in a derogatory way. When concerns grew over the re-opening of the Wildman’s, the city said Wildman’s is legally entitled to have a business license and is up to code. The city also said it wouldn’t take sides. Welsh says she has had enough.

“They are saying none of the flags can be taken down because they are covered by state statute and that state statute only covers state monuments and government buildings. It does not cover a private retail business that makes money off the sale of confederate flags,” said Welsh.

Welsh is happy with the new company that will move into her old building.

“It is a female minority owned company,” said Welsh.

The new business owner is focused on creating a new chapter.

We spoke to the new business owner.

“It will be a multi-purpose space event and photography studio. I don’t want it to become something that is based on something negative, if anything we are taking something negative and turning it into something positive,” said Susette Castro who bout the old building.

Welsh is moving her chiropractic practice one block outside of city limits on October 1.

