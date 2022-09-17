Read full article on original website
MLS Week 32 best players - ranked
Week 32 of the 2022 MLS season is done and the pressure is on. Some teams are already eliminated but across both conferences, the battle to make the MLS Cup Playoffs is heating up. Further up the standings, LAFC and the Philadelphia Union are locked together on 64 points in the race to win the Supporters' Shield.
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience
The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations. Gregg Berhalter's side face Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday before heading to Murcia, Spain, to play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the USMNT's final pair of fixtures before their World Cup return against Wales in November.
WSL Gameweek 1 awards: Game of the Week, Goal of the Week, Player of the Week & more
90min's awards for gameweek 1 of the WSL, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly all recognised.
Tottenham add ex-Real Madrid scout to recruitment team
Tottenham have added former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere to their backroom team.
Henry Martin hoping to keep proving himself to make Mexico's World Cup roster
Club America’s forward Henry Martin will now have the opportunity to prove himself once again in an international level.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - August
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been voted the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for August.
Liverpool & Real Madrid remain keen on Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes
Real Madrid and Liverpool remain interested in Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.
Martin Odegaard 'not doing well' but could still feature for Norway
Norway expect to be able to call upon Martin Odegaard this month despite admitting Arsenal man 'not doing well' with injury.
Transfer rumours: Boehly angry at Chelsea's Tchouameni miss; Busquets to leave Barcelona
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Aurelien Tchouameni, Rafael Leao, Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans and more.
Italy vs England: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Italy vs England in the Nations League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Canadian Women's National Team announce October friendlies vs Argentina & Morocco
Canada Soccer have announced a pair of friendlies for the women's national team to be played during Fifa's October international window.
Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales
Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
Arthur starts for Liverpool U21s in Papa John's Trophy loss at Rochdale
Arthur played just under an hour of Liverpool Under-21s' 1-0 defeat to Rochdale in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday evening.
Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings
Here are out top 10 defenders of the season so far...
2022 World Cup: The easiest and hardest groups
The easiest and hardest groups at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
La Liga condemns racial abuse of Vinicius Junior
La Liga have released a statement following the continued racist abuse of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior by Atletico Madrid supporters.
Robert Lewandowski claims Barcelona transfer boosts his Ballon d'Or chances
Robert Lewandowski has admitted the path to winning the Ballon d'Or is 'shorter' at Barcelona than Bayern Munich.
The worst World Cup 2022 kits - ranked
90min's picks for the worst kits at the 2022 World Cup.
Five underrated under-22 talents in MLS right now
We've taken a look at five underappreciated young talents in Major League Soccer under the age of 22.
Tyrell Malacia reveals which Man Utd legend he based his game on
Tyrell Malacia is impressing at Man Utd this season, and he has named a former Old Trafford star as the player he tried to emulate as a youngster.
