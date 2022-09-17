ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Highlights From Dennis Schröder's Eventful Summer Abroad Thus Far

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35s6Hx_0hzbGhM700

The new Lakers point guard dominated in EuroBasket competition.

Your Los Angeles Lakers just keep adding non-All-Star veteran point guards this summer. The latest addition , 29-year-old Dennis Schröder, was probably the top available free agent still left on the market this week, but he was easily gettable at the cost of just a $2.64 veteran's minimum deal.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Schröder's NBA career has been on a downward slope following a heady two-year stint as a key guard on two playoff-bound Oklahoma City Thunder squads from 2018-2020. He enjoyed a career-best season during a pandemic-abbreviated 2019-20 run that saw him finish second in Sixth Man of the Year voting (behind another eventual 2020-21 Laker, Montrezl Harrell) as the third guard, behind Chris Paul and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, on a generally depth-challenged OKC club that pushed Russell Westbrook's Houston Rockets (remember that?) to a seven-game series.

After Schröder flamed out during the 2021 playoffs against his old Thunder buddy CP3 and a lethal Phoenix Suns team, L.A. was happy to let him walk in free agency to the Boston Celtics for the mid-level exception, a significant dip from the $84 million contract extension offer from the Lakers that Schröder apparently turned down.

So what changed? Well, aside from a miserable 33-49 season with Westbrook taking over starting point guard duties, Schröder's asking price went way down.

Another element that may have had an impact, though, was the German native's stellar run as a passer and scorer through the 2022 EuroBasket competition for his homeland.

This year, the 6'3" point guard averaged 21.6 points (sixth-best in EuroBasket), 7.3 assists (fourth-best), and 2.4 rebounds. In his three tournament games, he notched averages of 26 points and eight assists a night.

Cumulatively, his scoring from the floor was solid (43.1%), though he connected on just 28.6% of his seven triple attempts a night. He did shoot a super 31-of-34 (91.2%) from the charity stripe.

Let's take a gander at some highlights and see if what Rob Pelinka and co. saw. Check out L.A.'s latest prodigal son as he scores 38 points, pulls down seven rebounds, and registers a +32 player efficiency rating in a EuroBasket playing against Poland:

Here's Schröder demolishing a Slovenian team, featuring Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic, that had been widely expected to win the EuroBasket tournament this year -- before getting upset by the aforementioned Polish national team on Wednesday. The 6'3" Lakers point guard scored 17 points and dished out 10 assists:

Finally, take a look at a hyper-efficient Schröder thrashing Greece during a quarterfinals game in the competition:

In yesterday's loss against Spain, Schröder scored 30 points while shooting 11-of-17 from the floor (and 3-of-7 from deep). He also chipped in eight assists (with just two turnovers), a rebound, and two steals.

The team will face off against Poland tomorrow for the right to claim bronze in the tournament.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Dennis Schröder
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Okc#Cp3#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Country
Greece
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors

The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Black Enterprise

It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux

From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy