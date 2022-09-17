ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Sale overcome early red card to brush aside Bath

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Sale Sharks overcame an early red card for prop Nick Schonert to beat Bath 37-20 and claim their second Gallagher Premiership victory of the season.

Schonert was sent off after just nine minutes by referee Christophe Ridley for a head-high challenge on Bath lock Dave Attwood.

Sale spent 10 minutes of the final quarter reduced to 13 players after replacement prop Ross Harrison was sin-binned, but Bath could not capitalise.

The Sharks posted tries by wing Tom O’Flaherty, hooker Akker van der Merwe, flanker Tom Curry , who made his first appearance since suffering concussion during England’s summer tour of Australia and scored just two minutes after going on, and Jono Ross.

Fly-half Robert du Preez kicked three penalties and four conversions for a 17-point haul as Sale followed up last weekend’s win against Northampton with another impressive bonus-point triumph.

Wing Joe Cokanasiga and full-back Tom de Glanville scored second-half tries for Bath, with Piers Francis converting both touchdowns and booting two penalties.

But, after finishing bottom of the Premiership last season, Bath have started the campaign under new head of rugby Johann van Graan with successive defeats, underlining the huge rebuilding job that he faces.

Flanker Wesley White made his Bath debut among five changes following last weekend’s narrow defeat against Bristol, with England backs Cokanasiga and Jonathan Joseph among those returning to action.

England lock Jonny Hill was handed a first Sale start following his move from Exeter and flanker Curry also featured.

It took Sale just four minutes to open their account after impressive handling and running angles stretched Bath’s defence in all directions, before O’Flaherty touched down from close range and Du Preez converted.

But the Sharks suffered a major blow only five minutes later when Schonert was red-carded.

Francis opened Bath’s account through a 25-metre penalty, although that was immediately cancelled out by a long-range Du Preez strike.

A second Francis penalty brought Bath back to four points adrift, but Sale struck with a second try after 25 minutes.

Prop Simon McIntyre’s brilliant reverse pass created a huge gap in Bath’s defence, and the supporting Van der Merwe powered his way over the line for a score that Du Preez converted to make it 17-6.

Despite their numerical advantage, Bath struggled to impose any authority on the game, while their discipline also let them down.

And Du Preez did not require a second invitation to take his opportunities, kicking two further penalties as Sale opened up a 17-point interval lead.

Bath had to make inroads early in the second period and Cokanasiga obliged with a 43rd-minute try after he was sent clear by centre Cameron Redpath, with Francis’ conversion taking the home side into double figures.

But Sale were soon back in the driving seat, as Curry touched down just two minutes after going on as a substitute and Du Preez’s conversion left Bath 30-13 adrift.

The home side exerted a lengthy spell of scrum pressure five metres from Sale’s line and Ridley awarded Bath five successive penalties before yellow-carding Harrison.

Sale, though, defended admirably before clearing possession and closing out the game for an outstanding win, despite De Glamville’s 72nd-minute try, as Ross’ late effort secured a five-point maximum.

Related
The Independent

Huge rise in fan disorder at football matches in England and Wales last season

The shocking extent of criminal and anti-social behaviour at matches in England and Wales last season has been set out in data released by the Home Office on Thursday.Reported incidents of disorder at matches in England and Wales were up by 60 per cent compared to the last full season before the Covid-19 pandemic.Incidents were reported at 1,609 of the 3,019 matches played in England and Wales over the course of last season – equating to 53 per cent.In 2018-19, there were reported incidents at 1,007 matches, equivalent to one third of the games played.There were 441 pitch invasions reported...
SPORTS
The Independent

Belgium vs Wales: Talking points ahead of Nations League encounter

Wales head to Belgium on Thursday to play their penultimate game before the World Cup in November.The Dragons are bottom of their Nations League section, while second-placed Belgium are trying to chase down group leaders Holland.Here are the main talking points surrounding the Brussels clash.Bale waitBale's here bois 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/EnBqA4da1e— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 20, 2022Skipper Gareth Bale has joined up with the Wales squad for the first time as a Los Angeles FC player. But Bale’s starting role is in doubt after his late arrival from California. The 33-year-old was a 62nd-minute substitute in LAFC’s 3-1 victory over Houston...
SOCCER
The Independent

Roger Federer helps Andy Murray identify notable London landmark ahead of Laver Cup

Brit tennis star Andy Murray was given a lesson in local London architecture ahead of the Laver Cup - by Swiss-born Roger Federer.The pair, along with a host of other big names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, are in the city ahead of the Laver Cup starting on Friday at the O2.Federer has announced his retirement ahead of the tournament, which will be his last as a touring professional after two decades at the top of the game.And his talents are clearly not just limited to on the court, as he pointed out The Shard to a confused...
TENNIS
The Independent

Belgium vs Wales live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

Wales face old rivals Belgium in Brussels tonight with relegation from the Uefa Nations League in Cardiff, as Rob Page’s side also continue their preparations ahead of the World Cup.Wales come into the international break bottom of League A’s Group 4 and they will be relegated if Poland, who are three points above them, better their result against the Netherlands.Wales face Poland in their final group stage match on Sunday in Cardiff but their fate could already be sealed if they lose to Belgium and the Poles get a point.Time is also running out ahead of the World Cup in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

854K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

