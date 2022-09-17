ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

fox26houston.com

1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
cw39.com

Suspect in custody for creating fake car tags

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A routine traffic stop was anything but, after a suspect ends up getting arrested for what’s inside his vehicle. Turns out a number of fake temporary vehicle car tags were found inside. It was just after midnight, this morning September 21, when a deputy from...
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death behind west Houston business

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Houston. The call was reported as a "person down" around noon in the 3800 block of Fondren Road. A male was found shot behind a business. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. It’s not known what led up to...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN NEW CANEY

About 7:30 am Wednesday morning a call came in from a resident in the 21300 block of North Street in the Silver Trails neighborhood of New Caney. MCso responded along with MCHD and EMCFD. A male in his mid-thirties had walked up to a resident at that location and stated he had been shot in the back. HE was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with a small caliber bullet wound to the left side of his back. MCSO is investigating.
NEW CANEY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A killer is on the run, responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a Texas woman who was eight months pregnant. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Houston. She was eight months pregnant with a little boy and a baby shower planned for the very next day. Both she and her unborn child died.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in SW Houston shooting, police investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey. No other details have been released by officials. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects

HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
HOUSTON, TX
theadvocate.com

Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation

Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
