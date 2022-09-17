Read full article on original website
Suspects wanted after robbing man of $2 and failing to steal Mustang in southwest Houston, HPD says
Police say one of the suspects took the $2 in cash from the victim, while the second suspect attempted to steal a Ford Mustang but was unable to locate the keys.
HPD: One dead, another injured after gunmen open fire during home invasion
HOUSTON — Two men burst into an apartment and started shooting, killing one man and injuring another early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment on Redford Street near Edgebrook just off the Gulf Freeway. Houston police said the two...
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
fox26houston.com
Suspect told Houston restaurant employees it was his first robbery, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect who told employees at a fast food restaurant that it was his first robbery ended up leaving empty-handed. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Howard.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
38-year-old charged in killing that led to discovery of child dead inside stolen SUV
Eyewitness News is learning new details about the suspect who neighbors recognized shortly after our cameras captured his arrest before dawn Wednesday.
cw39.com
Suspect in custody for creating fake car tags
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A routine traffic stop was anything but, after a suspect ends up getting arrested for what’s inside his vehicle. Turns out a number of fake temporary vehicle car tags were found inside. It was just after midnight, this morning September 21, when a deputy from...
Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says
At least one person was hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, police said.
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death behind west Houston business
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Houston. The call was reported as a "person down" around noon in the 3800 block of Fondren Road. A male was found shot behind a business. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. It’s not known what led up to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN NEW CANEY
About 7:30 am Wednesday morning a call came in from a resident in the 21300 block of North Street in the Silver Trails neighborhood of New Caney. MCso responded along with MCHD and EMCFD. A male in his mid-thirties had walked up to a resident at that location and stated he had been shot in the back. HE was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with a small caliber bullet wound to the left side of his back. MCSO is investigating.
2-year-old found dead inside vehicle that was stolen from shooting victim in SW Houston, HPD says
Houston's latest homicide on Tuesday took a tragic turn. Now, police are on the hunt for someone who not only shot a man, but also left a boy to die.
fox26houston.com
Video: Man comes to woman’s aid during robbery in Houston; suspect sought
HOUSTON - A Good Samaritan saved a woman from an attacker and ended up pistol whipped and hospitalized. But Simon Mancilla Sr. says, although he was seriously injured, he would do it all again. It happened in North Houston. A woman had just a left a check cashing store on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A killer is on the run, responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a Texas woman who was eight months pregnant. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Houston. She was eight months pregnant with a little boy and a baby shower planned for the very next day. Both she and her unborn child died.
fox26houston.com
1 charged, 3 wanted after deadly shooting of man who followed robbery suspects: HPD
HOUSTON - One suspect has been arrested and three more are wanted after the deadly shooting of a man who followed a group of suspects after a robbery, Houston police say. Daniel Medrano, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 20-year-old Jordan Cappuchino. Cappuchino was...
fox26houston.com
Man killed in SW Houston shooting, police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey. No other details have been released by officials. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep...
Judge sets bonds at $1M or more for 3 friends charged with killing 16-year-old girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The three friends charged with killing a 16-year-old Houston girl faced a judge in Liberty County Wednesday who set their bonds at $1M or more. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, are all charged with murder in the death of Emily Rodriguez-Avila.
fox26houston.com
Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects
HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
Authorities search for man charged in shooting death of Houston-area fashion store owner
Deputies are putting a name to one of the faces captured in surveillance images, six months after a murder inside the victim's own business on the North Freeway.
theadvocate.com
Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation
Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
