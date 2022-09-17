Eye on the Tropics: TS Fiona to become hurricane, warning issued for Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical storm Fiona is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, the National Weather Center said.

The NWC issued a hurricane warning for Puerto Rico, with heavy rain and winds.

Tropical storm winds are also forecast to hit near the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, where a hurricane watch is issued.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storm intensity holds at 60 mph for maximum sustained winds, but the system appears to be organizing further.

Tropical storm conditions are also possible in the Dominican Republic Sunday night.

Waldenberger said dangerous flooding and mudslides will be possible in Puerto Rico for the next couple of days.

He said hurricane conditions are expected over parts of Puerto Rico Sunday and possible for the US Virgin Islands Saturday evening.

Fiona is expected to strengthen further after passing Puerto Rico, passing near the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos, then passing well off the east coast of Florida.

But he said we should expect waves and rip currents at East Central Florida beaches to pick up by the end of next week.

