Brunswick County, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia mayor Carey discusses the Peanut as Virginia Peanut Festival returns

The 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival gets into full swing at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Kickoff-Kookoff, and carnival hitting the scene simultaneously. Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey presented long-time Virginia Peanut Festival official Maxi Moore with a proclamation recognizing the significance of the peanut in Virginia and the impact of the Virginia Peanut Festival in the community.
EMPORIA, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Out of Room

Barbara Barbour Whittaker has managed to navigate a lifetime of job losses, drug addiction, broken families and even the tragic loss of her oldest daughter, Neisha, three years ago. But things really started to spiral in February of 2020 when she lost her job as a cook and then, in short order, her apartment in Church Hill.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Brunswick County: Privately-run prison is ‘failed business transaction,’ according to sheriff

The Virginia Department of Corrections contracts with GEO Group to run the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, which houses around 1,250 state prison inmates. Lawrenceville is the only privately-run state prison in Virginia. A 2020 study found that the arrangement with GEO Group, in place since 2003, saved the Commonwealth $9.3 million in fiscal year 2020.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

-

A normal day at Greensville County High School took a dark turn on Monday afternoon, as poli…
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
courier-record.com

NOTTOWAY COUNTY’S ‘BIG LIE’

Voter Registrar says his office subjected to ‘racial prejudice and discrimination’. SAYS CRITICS INCITE ‘DRAMA’ AND ‘PANIC’ IN QUEST FOR ‘RELEVANCY’. On the eve of the 2022 elections, Nottoway County’s Registrar says he and his staff over the past nine months “have had to endure false accusations, innuendos, and outright lies about our abilities, character, and knowledge.”
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Dominion Energy bills increase due to rising fuel costs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved a fuel cost increase for Dominion Energy of about $14.93 for the next three years due to a rise in the cost of natural gas. This increase has already appeared on your bill since July, but Dominion said...
RICHMOND, VA

