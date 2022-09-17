Read full article on original website
Chesterfield County hosting unclaimed property event
Families and employees with unclaimed property will be able to call the Department of Treasury anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia mayor Carey discusses the Peanut as Virginia Peanut Festival returns
The 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival gets into full swing at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Kickoff-Kookoff, and carnival hitting the scene simultaneously. Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey presented long-time Virginia Peanut Festival official Maxi Moore with a proclamation recognizing the significance of the peanut in Virginia and the impact of the Virginia Peanut Festival in the community.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Neighborhood Watch at Greensville Ruritan Club program to focus on new state laws
Each year many Virginians are caught unaware of new laws that come into effect on July 1. At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greensville County Ruritan Club, Greensville County Commonwealth Attorney Patricia Watson will present new state laws implemented nearly three months ago. Watson hosted a similar program in August...
City of Hopewell hosting career fair for number of open positions
Hopewell is holding a career fair next month for anyone interested in working for the city.
richmondmagazine.com
Out of Room
Barbara Barbour Whittaker has managed to navigate a lifetime of job losses, drug addiction, broken families and even the tragic loss of her oldest daughter, Neisha, three years ago. But things really started to spiral in February of 2020 when she lost her job as a cook and then, in short order, her apartment in Church Hill.
Augusta Free Press
Brunswick County: Privately-run prison is ‘failed business transaction,’ according to sheriff
The Virginia Department of Corrections contracts with GEO Group to run the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, which houses around 1,250 state prison inmates. Lawrenceville is the only privately-run state prison in Virginia. A 2020 study found that the arrangement with GEO Group, in place since 2003, saved the Commonwealth $9.3 million in fiscal year 2020.
US Postal Service hosts job fair in Richmond
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill openings in full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.
Virginia sheriff is concerned about this prison: 'You failed this community'
"It's a failed business transaction right now," Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts said about level three state prison Lawrenceville Correctional Center.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County schools mull starting before Labor Day for 2023-24
Greensville County students may have one less week of summer vacation next year. At Monday night’s school board meeting, members of the board discussed the possibility of moving up the start of the 2023-24 school year — and all subsequent years — prior to Labor Day Weekend.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
His tailgate has thousands of pounds of food, but none to eat right away
A Richmond event enters its 10th year pitting schools across the country against each other with a lofty goalline in sight: cross the mark of one million pounds of food collected.
How fake school threats can dry up resources of police departments
Despite the threats turning out to be a hoax, law enforcement officials said every threat, regardless of when it comes or where it comes from, is taken seriously and will elicit a response.
These recovering addicts in Va. are working to help others in 'Project Recover'
A program in central Virginia is aimed at getting people struggling with drug addiction into treatment by giving them support from recovering addicts who have turned their lives around
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
A normal day at Greensville County High School took a dark turn on Monday afternoon, as poli…
PHOTOS: Run Richmond 1619 highlights history, empowerment, health
A fun run this weekend shone a spotlight on crucial African American history here in Richmond.
Free ‘Chesterfest’ event featuring music, activities coming this weekend to Chesterfield
Chesterfield's annual festival featuring local food, artisans and artists is happening this weekend!
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
Take a tour of Petersburg restaurants in ‘Taste of Old Towne’
Visit some of your favorite spots in Petersburg and discover something new in the Taste of Olde Towne Petersburg event this Saturday.
courier-record.com
NOTTOWAY COUNTY’S ‘BIG LIE’
Voter Registrar says his office subjected to ‘racial prejudice and discrimination’. SAYS CRITICS INCITE ‘DRAMA’ AND ‘PANIC’ IN QUEST FOR ‘RELEVANCY’. On the eve of the 2022 elections, Nottoway County’s Registrar says he and his staff over the past nine months “have had to endure false accusations, innuendos, and outright lies about our abilities, character, and knowledge.”
NBC12
Dominion Energy bills increase due to rising fuel costs
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved a fuel cost increase for Dominion Energy of about $14.93 for the next three years due to a rise in the cost of natural gas. This increase has already appeared on your bill since July, but Dominion said...
