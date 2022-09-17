Diocesan Administrator Rev. P.J. Madden and The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana have announced the date of the Catholic Foundation’s St. Joseph’s Dinner, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Nicholls State University’s Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux. This dinner will bring our Catholic community together for an evening of fellowship in recognition of all who have contributed to the success of our diocesan call for vocations and the Catholic Foundation’s mission. The proceeds from the dinner will support the education of our diocesan seminarians.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO