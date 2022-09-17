Read full article on original website
LPPL Larose Branch to expand hours of operation
The Lafourche Parish Public Library announced that the Larose Branch will expand its hours of operation beginning in October. On Monday, October 3, the library will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. LPPL said...
BCCM announces interim executive director
The Bayou Country Children’s Museum announced that an interim director has been named. “The Board of Directors for the Bayou Country Children’s Museum is pleased to announce that Rebekah Richoux-Quinn will serve as Interim Executive Director for the Museum,” reads a statement from the museum’s board.
Volunteers united at Downtown Thibodaux Community Cleanup
Thibodaux Main Street hosted a Community Cleanup in Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, September 17, collecting trash and debris with the help of local businesses and volunteers. The cleanup effort received an outpouring of support with 20 volunteers, consisting of board members, business owners, students, and citizens who wanted to beautify their community.
Dine to Donate night to benefit Grand Caillou Middle School
Grand Caillou Middle School invites you to dine out for a good cause on Thursday, September 22, at Texas Roadhouse in Houma! Supporters can stop by Texas Roadhouse for dine-in or take out, mention Grand Caillou Middle and the restaurant will donate 10 percent of your total food purchase to the school.
Louisiana Department of Education Names Lafourche Parish School District “Models of Excellence” Recipient
The Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) was recently awarded the Models of Excellence award by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) for the success of innovative science initiatives along with their perseverance through Hurricane Ida. Dr. Cade Brumley, the State Superintendent, presented the honor to LPSD Superintendant Jarod Martin Monday,...
TPCG to host final Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meeting
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government announced that it will host the final Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meeting tomorrow night, Wednesday September 21, 2022. The Parish-Wide Wrap Up will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from several agencies will be on hand to offer updates, field questions, and listen to the community.
Catholic Foundation Announces St. Joseph Dinner to support seminarians
Diocesan Administrator Rev. P.J. Madden and The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana have announced the date of the Catholic Foundation’s St. Joseph’s Dinner, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Nicholls State University’s Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux. This dinner will bring our Catholic community together for an evening of fellowship in recognition of all who have contributed to the success of our diocesan call for vocations and the Catholic Foundation’s mission. The proceeds from the dinner will support the education of our diocesan seminarians.
Cut Off Youth Center to host Hurricane Festival after two year hiatus
Cut Off Youth Center is excited to announce it will host its annual Hurricane Festival next weekend for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida. The highly anticipated fair will be held at the Youth Center from Friday, September 23, through Sunday, September 25. The three day...
Jefferson Parish seafood restaurant to reopen after fixing Ida damage
HARAHAN, La. — In Harahan, the Kelly family is reopening Charles Seafood after a year of renovations. Shawn Kelly, one of the owners said the roof was so damaged by Hurricane Ida that much of the inside had to be replaced as well. Shawn and his wife Patti faced challenges trying to rebuild amid supply chain issues and battles with insurance companies.
Vicki Scott Receives Terrebonne General Sunflower Award
Terrebonne General Health System recently named the most recent Sunflower Award recipient, Vicki Scott. Scott is an Innovation Analyst with the IT department, “I absolutely love working with patients and helping them take charge of their, medical care. I am honored that someone went out of their way to recognize me,” she said.
Carroll James Dugas
Carroll James Dugas, 91, a native of New Iberia, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away September 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. The burial will be performed at a later date.
Utility Assistance Program available for Terrebonne Parish tribal families
The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana announced its partnership with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Human Services, and the United Houma Nation to provide relief to low-income tribal families in Terrebonne Parish though a Utility Assistance Program. Multiple outreach events will be held this week at the office of the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, where applications can be submitted for utility assistance.
Ochsner Women’s Health Center-Raceland Reopens After Hurricane Ida
A ribbon cutting was held today, Monday, September 19, to commemorate Ochsner Women’s Health Center-Raceland opening for the first time since Hurricane Ida made landfall on August 29, 2021. Located at 104 Acadia Park Dr. in Raceland. The clinic was extensively damaged by the Category 4 storm, as was much of the Bayou Region.
Louisiana’s largest coastal project ‘at the two-yard line,’ CPRA says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest of Morgan City, a channel cut from the Atchafalaya River in the 1940s built a brand new delta, accidentally. No one expected it, but supporters of using the Mississippi River to build land often point to the Wax Lake Outlet. “This is tremendous habitat,” said...
Acadia Music Fest Returns This Fall
Louisiana's biggest outdoor festival is back and this year, they're determined to make Acadia Music Fest better than ever!. Acadia Music Fest will take place on Saturday, October 29, on Percy Brown Road in Thibodaux. Their lineup is jam-packed with famous international, national, and local artists, including Ludacris, David Shaw, Dumpstaphunk, DJ Spin, Little John & The Dirty Clarks, Icarus Jones, LVVRS, and Reese & Payton. Guests can feast from multiple food trucks like Chick-Fil-A, La Carreta, The Jambalaya Shoppe, and Daiquiris & Company while dancing and singing to live music.
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
Cherie Desforges Fertic
Cherie Desforges Fertic, 84, born, July 5, 1938, completed her life journey on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:55 am. During her lifetime, Cherie lived in several states, but in the mid 1980s, she chose to make Thibodaux, Louisiana her home. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24,...
James Chaisson
James W. Chaisson, 74, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 16, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Louis Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 1.
LDH partners with Lafourche Health Unit to offer vaccine clinic
In honor of National Preparedness Month, the Louisiana Department of Health is partnering with the Lafourche Parish Health Unit to host We Prepare Day, providing services and resources to parish residents. The event will be held at the Lafourche Parish Health Unit on Wednesday, September 21, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thibodaux Regional offers Bivalent Pfizer booster vaccine
Thibodaux Regional Health System is now offering the new Bivalent Pfizer booster vaccine, as well as standard vaccines, every Thursday, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wellness Center. “This booster has been formulated to address the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron variants and requires two doses of the standard Pfizer COVID vaccine,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.
