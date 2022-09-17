ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

YWCA Celebrates 110 Years in Lynchburg area

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The YWCA is marking 110 years in the Lynchburg area with a gala! The YWCA offers numerous programs to help people in our area. Emily finds out the services available to you and what you can expect if you're attending the gala!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Councilman introduces, signs 'Lynchburg Pledge' in hopes of a new majority on City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Councilman Chris Faraldi introduced and signed his "Lynchburg Pledge" on Tuesday. The pledge is a document outlining a commitment to three main priorities for a new majority on Lynchburg City Council. Faraldi said it covers fiscal responsibility and tax breaks to bolster the local economy; historic investment into public safety; and education in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
WSET

Power Move: Danville leaders invest in renewable power once again

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A power move for the River City. They are once again investing in renewable power. Danville City Council members unanimously passed a recommendation on Tuesday for a three-year power purchase agreement. Councilman Lee Vogler said this will not lower current rates, but it will help...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

More Lynchburg families to receive affordable housing because of HUD funding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Millions of dollars through the Department of Housing and Urban Development are going toward helping families across Virginia have access to affordable housing. On Friday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $4,275,080 in federal funding is being awarded to Public Housing Authorities across...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

252-unit apartment complex possibly coming to Campbell Co.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Campbell County, crews have been seen working to clear a plot of land off of Leesville Road, near Route 460. ABC13 News learned that right now, crews have been granted a permit for early grading, but no site plans or building permits have been approved yet.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Early voting starts in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Early voting kicked off in the River City for the General Election. Danville has more than 28,000 registered voters. The registrar's office said it sent about 1,200 mail-in ballots to voters. For the first time ever, they will be able to cast their ballots for...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

God's Pit Crew mobile Blessing Bucket Event for survivors in Puerto Rico

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — Many are sending help to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona ripped through the U.S. Territory including a nonprofit organization in Danville. God's Pit Crew hosted a mobile Blessing Bucket Event on Friday morning in Altavista. They got a helping hand from community members and Moore's...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

New Vistas School celebrates 35th anniversary & dedicates new playground

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New Vista Schools celebrates 35 years and dedicates a new playground. On Thursday, over one hundred guests gathered at New Vistas School for their annual Back to School Night, commemorating the school's 35th anniversary said Sally James, Development Director. Eaglin paid tribute to the donors...
LYNCHBURG, VA

