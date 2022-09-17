Read full article on original website
Route 718 in Nelson Co. to close temporarily for two weeks, beginning September 30
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — VDOT's Lynchburg District will temporarily close beginning September 30. This close is for a section of Route 718 (mountain Cove Road0 near Route 29 just north of Lovingston VDOT said. The closure is expected to run until October 13 and is due to embankment...
2022 is the first time the City of Lynchburg will hold local elections in November
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Early voting begins Friday for the November general election. However, this is the first time the City of Lynchburg is holding local elections in November. The City of Lynchburg has 55,000 registered voters and that number has grown over the last two years. Christine Gibbons...
YWCA Celebrates 110 Years in Lynchburg area
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The YWCA is marking 110 years in the Lynchburg area with a gala! The YWCA offers numerous programs to help people in our area. Emily finds out the services available to you and what you can expect if you're attending the gala!
Councilman introduces, signs 'Lynchburg Pledge' in hopes of a new majority on City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Councilman Chris Faraldi introduced and signed his "Lynchburg Pledge" on Tuesday. The pledge is a document outlining a commitment to three main priorities for a new majority on Lynchburg City Council. Faraldi said it covers fiscal responsibility and tax breaks to bolster the local economy; historic investment into public safety; and education in Lynchburg.
Power Move: Danville leaders invest in renewable power once again
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A power move for the River City. They are once again investing in renewable power. Danville City Council members unanimously passed a recommendation on Tuesday for a three-year power purchase agreement. Councilman Lee Vogler said this will not lower current rates, but it will help...
More Lynchburg families to receive affordable housing because of HUD funding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Millions of dollars through the Department of Housing and Urban Development are going toward helping families across Virginia have access to affordable housing. On Friday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $4,275,080 in federal funding is being awarded to Public Housing Authorities across...
Neon signs make a comeback on City Market Building in Roanoke after a decade in storage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two neon signs that once adorned the exterior of the City Market Building are back after more than a decade in storage. The Market Building Foundation has completed a restoration project on the signs in collaboration with The City of Roanoke Arts Commission and Downtown Roanoke Inc.
252-unit apartment complex possibly coming to Campbell Co.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Campbell County, crews have been seen working to clear a plot of land off of Leesville Road, near Route 460. ABC13 News learned that right now, crews have been granted a permit for early grading, but no site plans or building permits have been approved yet.
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
Early voting starts in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Early voting kicked off in the River City for the General Election. Danville has more than 28,000 registered voters. The registrar's office said it sent about 1,200 mail-in ballots to voters. For the first time ever, they will be able to cast their ballots for...
Danville restaurant feels the impact of a high inflation rate along with other businesses
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Everyone is feeling the heat of a high inflation rate including small businesses in Danville. Culture Restaurant and Grill kitchen manager Jennifer Haskell said the business is eating the cost of skyrocketing prices. She said they made the decision to stop their lunch hour. "We...
'Hay bales caught fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
Longtime Pittsylvania Co. Attorney Named Interim County Administrator
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to appoint longtime County Attorney Vaden Hunt as Interim County Administrator. The County is in the midst of a nationwide search for the next full-time County Administrator. “I am honored to step into this role on an...
Dept. of Veterans Affairs Launches New Life Insurance Program
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a new life insurance program. Emily finds out what the VA Insurance Service is doing to help our veterans.
God's Pit Crew mobile Blessing Bucket Event for survivors in Puerto Rico
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — Many are sending help to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona ripped through the U.S. Territory including a nonprofit organization in Danville. God's Pit Crew hosted a mobile Blessing Bucket Event on Friday morning in Altavista. They got a helping hand from community members and Moore's...
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
Halifax Co. Sheriff appointed President of Virginia Sheriffs' Association
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff is taking on a new role in the Commonwealth. Sheriff Fred Clark was appointed President of the Virginia Sheriffs' Association on Wednesday evening. The South Boston Police Department said Chief Young, Lt. Mann, and retired Lt. Ronnie Edmonds represented their...
Roanoke Co. Police Chief to retire after decade of service, search for new chief begins
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard B. Hall announced on Thursday he will be retiring, effective January 1, 2023. Hall notified Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P.E. last week. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of the Roanoke...
New Vistas School celebrates 35th anniversary & dedicates new playground
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New Vista Schools celebrates 35 years and dedicates a new playground. On Thursday, over one hundred guests gathered at New Vistas School for their annual Back to School Night, commemorating the school's 35th anniversary said Sally James, Development Director. Eaglin paid tribute to the donors...
Rocky Mount Police Department received appreciation gifts for their officers
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police department thanked a team for appreciation towards officers. They thanked Angie McGhee and the Franklin County Home Team. Police said that the company wanted to recognize its officers for the great job they do every day in helping to keep the citizens of Rocky Mount safe.
