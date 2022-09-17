Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Volunteers Install Fence at New Haven Pre-K
Volunteers grabbed their shovels and gloves and got to work on Wednesday in New Haven. Their mission was to put up a fence so Pre-K students at Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Childhood School could enjoy their outdoor learning space. Dimeo Construction started the project last year when they built flower...
NBC Connecticut
Police Officer Injured After Approaching Dirt Bike Riders in New London
A New London police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a dirt bike rider that was reportedly driving erratically Friday night. Officials said the they were called to Colman Street at about 9:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of dirt bikes and ATV riders driving erratically around the city.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Supermarket Highlighted During Hispanic Heritage Month
At El Mercado in Hartford, you can find a little bit of everything. From yucca, to papaya, to tres leches cake and flan. “All the countries in North and South America, whatever you are looking for from your country or my country, you will find something here,” business owner Ramon Flores said.
NBC Connecticut
Naugatuck Planet Fitness Manager Arrested for Filming in Tanning Booth: Police
The manager of a Planet Fitness in Naugatuck has been arrested for allegedly filming a customer in the facility's tanning booth, according to police. Officials said they arrested 23-year-old Jordan Hill after he turned himself in to police on an active arrest warrant. The warrant stemmed from a voyeurism incident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Nurses at Windham Hospital Set to Strike Tomorrow
Nurses at Windham Hospital are set to strike on Thursday morning. It comes after months of negotiations with the hospital. The point the nurses are making is that at one point or another, everyone will most likely need to go to the hospital and will get cared for by a nurse, but these nurses say they are exhausted.
NBC Connecticut
More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford
At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Dead After Colliding With School Bus in Torrington
A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a school bus in Torrington on Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road at about 6:15 a.m. Dispatchers said LifeStar was called to pick up a patient from the accident. The...
NBC Connecticut
Multiple Students Hospitalized After Eating ‘Edibles' at New Haven School
Three students at a New Haven school were taken to the hospital after eating a candy described as an "edible" Wednesday, according to school officials. The eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ate the candy that one of those students brought to the school, officials said. The student who brought...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Emerge Career Creates Pipeline From Prison to the Workforce
A new program call Emerge Career is creating a pipeline from prison to the workforce. It provides truck driver training, helping people that are getting out of prison get on their feet, while also addressing Connecticut’s trucking shortage. For three formerly incarcerated people from New Haven, re-entering society proved...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven
A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Crash on I-91 North in Rocky Hill
A woman has died and a man has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill over the weekend. State police said 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha, of Enfield, was driving in the left lane on I-91 north near exit 24 around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday when she swerved across the right center and right lane and entered the right shoulder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Road Closed After Car Crash With Injuries in Killingly
Injuries are being reported in a car crash on Westcott Road in Killingly and drivers are being asked to avoid the area, police said. The two-car accident happened at about 2:10 p.m. Connecticut State Police said there are injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time. Westcott Road remains...
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported in East Granby Pedestrian Crash
Connecticut State Police are investigating a serious-injury crash in East Granby. Troopers responded to Rainbow Road at about 9:15 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said it appears multiple cars were involved. The pedestrian has serious injuries and was taken to a nearby...
NBC Connecticut
Windham Schools Locked Down After Threat of Armed Intruder at High School
Windham High School dismissed early Wednesday after a threat involving a firearm, according to police and district officials. Superintendent Tracy Youngberg posted on the district's Facebook page that police directed administrators to place Windham High School and the Central Office in lockdown after receiving a call stating that there was an armed intruder at Windham High School.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Man Accused of Stealing Puppy in Wallingford
Police are looking for a person that's accused of stealing a puppy from All Pets Club in Wallingford. The incident happened on Aug. 29. Police said the puppy was reported stolen over a week later on Sept. 9. A man with long dreadlocks, wearing a white short sleeve shirt, was...
NBC Connecticut
Route 9 Reopens After Serious Crash in Haddam
A crash closed Route 9 South in Haddam Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. between Exits 10 and 9, according to state police. A pickup truck crashed in the median of the highway, state police said. Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead, Multiple Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Ledyard
A woman is dead and several others are injured after a multi-car crash in Ledyard Tuesday evening, according to police. Officials said they were called to a reported three-car crash with injuries on Route 12 at the intersection of Oakridge Drive at 4 p.m. Responding officers were told one of...
NBC Connecticut
Students, Staff Allowed Back Inside Manchester High School After Report of Bomb Threat
Students and staff are back inside of Manchester High School on Wednesday morning after a report of a bomb threat evacuated the school. District officials said in an email to parents that the bomb threat was sent by email to the Manchester High School office. It came from an anonymous account.
NBC Connecticut
High School Evacuated in Waterbury After Bomb Threat
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Kennedy High School in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon. The anonymous threat was received just before 12:30 p.m., according to police. Officers responded to the school on Highland Avenue and are investigating the threat.
Comments / 0