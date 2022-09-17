Motley Council opts to move forward on wage study

Motley will have a wage study done on city employees for the first time in nearly seven years.

Monday, the Motley City Council voted unanimously to hire Public Sector Human Resources Consultant Paul Ness to conduct the study. The idea to go through the process came to light in July when Police Chief Jason Borash requested a different pay scale and structure.

“It’s safe to say that — I’m going to go out on a limb here — this is one of the things that I’m coming in hearing that it had been quite a bit of time since we had anything done in regard to our city staff; their wages, their benefits,” said Interim Mayor Mike Schmidt. “I just thought it was necessary to come forward with some kind of process.”

He said Motley City Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden took it upon herself to get in contact with three companies to get quotes for a wage study. Two of them — Paul Ness and David Drown and Associates (DDA) — got back to her with offers on the project.

Odden noted that Paul Ness did the study last time one was done in Motley, which she thought was in 2015 or 2016. Though the city has worked with DDA in other areas, she said it had never done a wage study for them.

Cost and timeliness were among the factors which led to the decision to go with Paul Ness.

Ness charges a base price of $999, which includes all professional time and interviews. There would also be a $311 mileage charge for each of two trips to Motley, and an estimated cost of $333 to meet with the full Council. That comes out to a full estimated cost of $1,954.

DDA’s lowest option for a market analysis was $2,500.

“There does seem to be a significant dollar amount between the two,” said Council Member Steve Johnson. “I think — this is just my opinion — but, we’re talking what, six people?”

Odden said the project would be eligible for consultant reimbursement funds through Sourcewell. The organization will pay 50% of the total cost up to $10,000.

Schmidt said he had been through the wage study process with other organizations. He agreed with Johnson’s point that, with Motley having a small number of employees, it did not make sense to invest any more in the study than was necessary.

“I think, as a Council, I’d like to see us have more open dialogue about cost of living increase, percentage increase, all of those things,” Schmidt said. “No discredit to the organizations — this is what they do — I don’t think we’re that big, but I was curious to know what their costs were. They came in as a I thought, and there’s definitely a discrepancy between the two. Either way, if we’re going to pay those people to tell us what I think we can come up with on our own, I’d rather invest those dollars directly into our people.”

Odden said, before the Council made a motion, it also had to decide what services it wanted, regardless of which offer it took. Both companies offered additional services, for additional fees. Paul Ness, for example, could go over and revise job descriptions.

Schmidt noted that all of the current positions with the city already have descriptions.

“OK,” he said. “We’re not going to be paying for that, because we have those. Then I just go back to, do we need the market analysis?”

Odden said that was what Ness completed during his last wage study with the city of Motley. In that process, he also helped the city establish a new step and grade structure, which is common among public entities.

“Did we have any problems with Paul Ness when he did do these for us?” Schmidt asked.

“Not that I am of aware,” Odden said.

The timeline provided by Paul Ness was also to the Council’s liking. Odden said they offered to begin collecting data as soon as the Council approved the project, and it would continue doing so throughout September and October. That, she said, would give the Council time to look over his findings prior to making any decisions regarding potential changes in November.

The process could be complete prior to December, when the Council has to approve the 2023 budget.

She said DDA told her the market analysis would take about four weeks. Any further work would take longer, but they also did not give Odden an exact timeline.

“For what it’s worth, I like Paul Ness for several reasons,” Johnson said.

Schmidt said, ultimately, the study will benefit city employees. He thought it was a good idea to move forward with Paul Ness for the market analysis so that it is not other city staff or Council members doing the analyzing.

He also said Paul Ness’ team would go through each department, talk to everyone individually, and compile information that was credible for each group.

“We’re not putting our employees — they’re not having to advocate for too much, let alone against one another,” Schmidt said.

He added that, in the six years he has lived in Motley, he has been “very pleased” with what he has seen from the city staff, along with his interactions with them.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know people, and there is a cost to replacing people. There is a real cost,” Schmidt said. “I think we have people that want to be here — that know, possibly, what they could make somewhere else — and they choose to be right here in Motley. I think that’s pretty important.”

Motley City Council Briefs:

In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:

• Reported that Police Chief Jason Borash received a “highly satisfactory” score of 54.8 out of a possible 56 on his performance review;

• Discussed a discrepancy between the city’s basic code and its land use ordinance regarding the number of people who should be on the Planning and Zoning Board. They ultimately decided to set the language so that it says in both places there should be five members, up to five of whom can be members of the City Council;

• Fire Chief Brad Olson asked to hire Borash as a volunteer firefighter and waive his background check.

“He’s already passed,” Olson said. Borash will start, Oct. 4;

• Approved a new Police Department policy on avoiding racial profiling, as mandated by Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST);

• Approved a request from Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton to purchase four new tires for the city’s 2018 GMC at a cost of $647.60 each;

• Approved a request to move city employee Veronica Tappe up one step on her anniversary date, and accrue prorated paid time off based on hours worked;

• Set the preliminary 2023 levy in both Morrison and Cass counties at $457,682, a 12.67% increase over 2022;

• Set a time and date of 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, for the final budget/levy public hearing; and

• Set a time and date of 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for a budget workshop.

The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Motley City Hall.