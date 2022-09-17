Read full article on original website
Following backlash from fans, Method Man joins Wu-Tang Clan for stop on NY State of Mind tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wu-Tang fans who recently attended the NY State of Mind tour concert in Newark, N.J., got a bit of a surprise — Method Man and Redman got in on the action with a special appearance, according to Complex. The duo reportedly performed “Da Rockwilder” from...
‘Jeopardy!’ clue goes full New Yawk for question about Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When we think of Staten Island and words like “jeopardy,” the first thing that comes to mind is missing the ferry; sitting in traffic for a gazillion years, or bottoming-out on that giant pothole cluster in the right lane of Arthur Kill Road, toward Richmond Avenue.
The Gym Bag: Wagner College men’s basketball announces non-conference games, SIWGA golf and more
Games at Temple and Seton Hall highlight the Wagner College men’s basketball team’s non-conference slate this upcoming season. The 11-game schedule features seven road contests and four games at the Spiro Sports Center. Head coach Donald Copeland’s troops open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 vs. Temple before...
Staten Island FerryHawks notebook: One last loss, season attendance numbers and more
The Staten Island FerryHawks wrapped up their inaugural Atlantic League campaign on Sunday with a 7-5 loss to the Long Island Ducks at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park in St. George. Tied at 5, the Ducks scored twice in the top of the ninth off FerryHawk pitching coach Nelson...
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022: Frank Anthony Wall, attorney, active in politics, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Frank Anthony Wall, 84, of Staten Island, and Fanwood, N.J., passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Frank attended PS 41, New Dorp High School, Wagner College, and St. John’s University School of Law. Frank was appointed a special state assistant attorney general and worked as a law assistant in the Supreme Court. In 1976 Frank set up a private law practice in Grant City. In 1973 he was the Republican Party’s nominee for Councilman, the Republican candidate for the 60th Assembly District nomination in 1976, and in 1980, an elected member of the school board between 1975 and 1979, and the President and Vice President of the South Shore Republican Club, and GOP district leader. Read the full obit on SILive.
‘It isn’t normal’ -- Local softball league feels the effects of inflation as balls rise to more than $20 apiece
Inflation spares no one, not even Staten Island softballers, apparently. As the prices of goods soar across the country, at least one local softball league is feeling the effects. Chris Ostrow, who runs the 5th Boro softball league on Staten Island, says teams are paying more than $20 per Clincher softball -- and it’s only going up.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 20, 2022: Stephen Major Lutsk, chief with North Shore Rescue Squad remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Stephen Major Lutsk, 79 , Brooklyn native and resident of Staten Island for 50 years and Florida for six, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. Stephen worked as a purchasing agent for over 50 years, assisted in the running of family owned Chocolate Fantasy in Staten Island all while also acting as a volunteer EMT with North Shore Rescue Squad, working up to the position of Chief for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.
Jersey Shore home known for playing Frank Sinatra songs on sale for $4.4M
An iconic Jersey Shore house hit the market this week. It’s named Seascape, but “Summer Wind” or “That’s Life” might’ve been more apt because the beachfront home in Point Pleasant is best known as the Sinatra House. It’s listed for $4.4 million.
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
HS football: Here’s the only way to get tickets for Friday’s St. Anthony’s-Farrell CHSFL game
Fans hoping to to see Friday’s CHSFL affair between St. Anthony’s and Monsignor Farrell in Oakwood at 7 p.m. must buy their tickets online. Tickets will not be sold at the gate, according to Farrell athletic director Tony Garofalo. Garofalo says he believes the game, between the 1-2...
Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
Adobe Blues just got a little bigger. But no worries – margaritas will flow again.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A few months after Adobe Blues changed hands earlier this year, green construction fencing went up around the property. By late summer, steel beams heightened the New Brighton structure, prompting questions from readers on the Southwestern saloon’s future. A spokesman for the restaurant and...
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
A Willowbrook success story: As she turns 75, the mom of two talks about her journey to independence.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Turning 75 is a challenge for some. But for Alice Catalano turning three quarters of a century meant partying at her platinum birthday celebration Aug. 4 at Jimmy Max, the Westerleigh dining spot. It wasn’t an ordinary birthday party. Catalano, flanked by her two grown...
College kid hands over Aaron Judge’s 60th home run ball, believed to be worth more than $150K
It’s deja vu all over again. Fate is playing out eerily similarly -- sixty-one years after New York Yankees legend Roger Maris clubbed his then-Major League record 61st home run, current Bronx Bomber Aaron Judge is poised to do the same. In fact, the imposing outfielder could do so on Wednesday, after belting his 60th blast on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Maris’ sons Roger Jr. and Kevin in attendance.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 taco spots as chosen by our readers
STATEN ISLAND, NY. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite place to grab some tacos. Whether at an elaborate restaurant, a bar or a hole in the wall, we wanted to know where you go for a serious taco fix.
MTA launches open stroller pilot: See which Staten Island buses are included
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Commuting on New York City’s buses with a young child just got easier on select routes. On Monday, the MTA launched an open stroller pilot program in hopes of improving customer experience for parents and caregivers by testing the use of designated space on agency buses to accommodate open strollers.
Security cameras coming to all NYC subway cars, including Staten Island Railway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon every subway car in New York City will be equipped with security cameras; even the ones that run aboveground on Staten Island. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that two security cameras will be installed in every MTA subway car over the next three years.
HS football: Defense rules the roost as a dozen gridders were named ‘Top Performers’ following Week 3
D-Fence!! And be rest assured, if there was a way to put a fence emoji in this space, we would. But for now, we’ll have to settle for the word. Week 3 of the high school football season on Staten Island has come and gone, but not before two-thirds of the players selected “Top Performers” made their case by doing a superb job on the defensive side of the ball.
