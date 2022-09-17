ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022: Frank Anthony Wall, attorney, active in politics, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Frank Anthony Wall, 84, of Staten Island, and Fanwood, N.J., passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Frank attended PS 41, New Dorp High School, Wagner College, and St. John’s University School of Law. Frank was appointed a special state assistant attorney general and worked as a law assistant in the Supreme Court. In 1976 Frank set up a private law practice in Grant City. In 1973 he was the Republican Party’s nominee for Councilman, the Republican candidate for the 60th Assembly District nomination in 1976, and in 1980, an elected member of the school board between 1975 and 1979, and the President and Vice President of the South Shore Republican Club, and GOP district leader. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘It isn’t normal’ -- Local softball league feels the effects of inflation as balls rise to more than $20 apiece

Inflation spares no one, not even Staten Island softballers, apparently. As the prices of goods soar across the country, at least one local softball league is feeling the effects. Chris Ostrow, who runs the 5th Boro softball league on Staten Island, says teams are paying more than $20 per Clincher softball -- and it’s only going up.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 20, 2022: Stephen Major Lutsk, chief with North Shore Rescue Squad remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Stephen Major Lutsk, 79 , Brooklyn native and resident of Staten Island for 50 years and Florida for six, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. Stephen worked as a purchasing agent for over 50 years, assisted in the running of family owned Chocolate Fantasy in Staten Island all while also acting as a volunteer EMT with North Shore Rescue Squad, working up to the position of Chief for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island

Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

College kid hands over Aaron Judge’s 60th home run ball, believed to be worth more than $150K

It’s deja vu all over again. Fate is playing out eerily similarly -- sixty-one years after New York Yankees legend Roger Maris clubbed his then-Major League record 61st home run, current Bronx Bomber Aaron Judge is poised to do the same. In fact, the imposing outfielder could do so on Wednesday, after belting his 60th blast on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Maris’ sons Roger Jr. and Kevin in attendance.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

HS football: Defense rules the roost as a dozen gridders were named ‘Top Performers’ following Week 3

D-Fence!! And be rest assured, if there was a way to put a fence emoji in this space, we would. But for now, we’ll have to settle for the word. Week 3 of the high school football season on Staten Island has come and gone, but not before two-thirds of the players selected “Top Performers” made their case by doing a superb job on the defensive side of the ball.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
