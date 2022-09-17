ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalton, MN

Royals continue to run through opponents as they tally their third win

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The Royalton football team starts the season 3-0 after a 22-6 win over the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers, Friday, Sept. 16.

The Royals jumped out to an early lead on a Jameson Klug 24-yard touchdown reception from QB Drew Yourczek. A successful 2-point conversion by James Vannurden put the Royals up 8-0.

In the second, Connor Carlson put his team ahead by two scores on a 13-yard run. Yourczek would take it in himself to score the 2-point conversion and the Royals held a 16-0 lead.

Both teams were held without a touchdown in the third, but in the fourth, Carlson scored his second TD of the night, this time from four yards out. An unsuccessful 2-point conversion put the Royals up 22-0.

The Lakers’ avoided a shut-out, scoring on a 5-yard TD late in the fourth. The score was 22-6 after a failed 2-point conversion.

The Royals’ defense has been stellar all season, giving up just one score in three games. They held the Lakers to just 205 yards on offense. Carlson and Kolby Brezinka recorded three tackles each and Jackson Psyck and Vannurden recorded two each.

Offensively, the Royals had 238 yards of offense, 200 of those came on the ground. Of the 200 rushing yards, Carlson had 139 of them on 19 carries, including a long of 39, and two TDs. Cal Olman was second in rushing, with five carries of 29 yards. Through the air, Yourczek only attempted six passes, completing two for 38 yards and a touchdown. Klug had one reception for 24 yards and Will Gorecki had the other for 14 yards.

The Royals have outscored their opponents 100-6 in the first three weeks of the season to earn a 3-0 record. They go on the road to take on the 1-2 Sauk Centre Mainstreeters, Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

