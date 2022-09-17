ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Brian Horton, celebrated jazz educator, saxophonist and composer at NCCU, has died

By Carli Brosseau
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

The director of N.C. Central University’s Jazz Studies program and its acclaimed jazz ensemble has died, the university announced Friday.

Brian Horton was 46 and died of natural causes.

Horton, originally from Kinston, had recently led NCCU’s ensemble to a top-three finish at a competition of the country’s best-regarded university jazz programs at Lincoln Center in New York City.

In addition to his role as assistant professor in the university’s Department of Music, Horton was a composer and saxophonist .

He collaborated with some of the biggest names in jazz, among them Clark Terry, and stars in other fields, such as the rapper Snoop Dogg, according to his professional biography.

Artists of all kinds lamented Horton’s death on social media.

Writer Isaac Hughes Green said on Twitter that Horton was “ an extremely talented musician — someone I enjoyed having brief conversations with between sets at local jazz clubs. I took a lot of inspiration from him as a teaching artist.”

Designer Rachel Stewart wrote that she “had the honor & pleasure of working with him on his album cover years ago may he rest in peace, he was a dedicated and brilliant musician.”

“His loss is immeasurable,” Isrea Butler, the former chair of NCCU’s Music Department , wrote on Facebook.

The university did not share information about the cause of death, and information about any memorial service has yet to be announced.

Students can call the NCCU Counseling Center’s 24-hour line at 919-530-7646. The university has additional resources available for faculty and staff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

Inside Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

The 23-city tour kicked off with a sold-out show in Greensboro, North Carolina, with support from Queen Naija and Ella Mai. Mary J. Blige is reminding the nation exactly why she’s heralded as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul this fall, hitting stages across the country with her Good Morning Gorgeous tour.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinston, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Terry
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Brian Horton
FOX8 News

Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999

The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz Clubs#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Saxophonist#Havingfun#Performance Info#Lincoln Center#Nccu#Music Department
cbs17

New music venue planned for south Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
RALEIGH, NC
piratemedia1.com

Ignorance to racism must be checked

Over the last few weeks, a racial incident that happened at a local nightclub has had people talking, especially on social media. As expected, people have different opinions on the situation, that was inevitable. A lot of people have been able to understand, empathize, and share their similar experiences with the victim, many of whom have been through this as well.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
12K+
Followers
509
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy