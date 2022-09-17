ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towanda, PA

New dental clinic comes to Towanda

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gciRX_0hzbDi8D00

Towanda, Pa. — After months of dedicated hard work, Laurel Health has successfully opened its new dental clinic: Laurel Dental – Towanda.

Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care. Laurel Health acquired his former practice earlier this year and has been hard at work updating the space and preparing a new dental team.

The newly renovated office has officially re-opened its doors as Laurel Dental – Towanda . The clinic provides complete family dentistry services at 346 York Avenue in Towanda, PA and is now seeing patients of all ages.

On Tuesday, September 13, the team held a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening with Laurel executives, dental clinic staff, and community leaders.

“We are so excited to offer comprehensive dental care closer to home for our patients, and we are proud to serve this community,” James A. Nobles, President and CEO of the Laurel Health Centers, shared in his event remarks. “We have been diligently building an expert team of providers to carry on Dr. Sparrow’s legacy of compassionate, personalized dental care right here in Towanda.”

The clinic provides comprehensive family dentistry services to patients of all ages, including cleanings, diagnostic evaluations, imaging, fillings, crowns, implants, cosmetic dentistry, preventive treatments for teeth / gums, and oral healthcare education.

Laurel Health says it is also committed to affordable dental care for everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The system offers a sliding fee program to income-eligible families to help with coverage gaps, co-pays, medications, and deductibles to ensure all patients receive the high-quality services they deserve.

The office is accepting new patients and accepts a wide array of dental insurance plans. The clinic is still credentialing with some dental carriers, and if the clinic isn’t yet enrolled with a patient's specific dental carrier but will be soon, the front office will place them on a waiting list for an appointment once enrolled.

“Our goal is healthier smiles,” adds Krysta Wagner, Chief Operating Officer for the Laurel Health Centers. “We want to improve access to affordable, preventive dental services throughout the region by growing our Laurel Dental clinics in Blossburg, Lawrenceville, and Towanda.”

To make an appointment at Laurel Dental - Towanda, call 570-828-3992. For more information on Laurel Health’s services and locations, visit laurelhc.org .

Comments / 3

Related
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 713 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Carlton Ladue Jr. to Dennis and Linda Corson for $80,000. On Sept. 8, 2022, property located at 47 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rocket Mortgage LLC to Roger McKee for $35,555.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Ham and Yaw to host free senior expo

Montoursville, Pa. — Seniors will have a chance to learn all about the services and resources available at a free event this Thursday. Seniors from the 84th Legislative District are invited to join Rep. Joe Hamm (R-Lycoming/Union) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Bradford/Lycoming/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Union) at their Senior Expo on Sept. 22. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 1853 State Route 87. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport awarded $70,000 DCNR grant

A $70,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be channeled toward improvements in the City of Williamsport. The City is preparing a comprehensive recreation, park, open space, and green infrastructure plan to utilize the funds. The competitive grant, awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, will update a 16-year-old master plan and incorporate increased accessibility, connectivity, and emerging recreation trends into parks and outdoor spaces...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towanda, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Lawrenceville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
NorthcentralPA.com

79 hemp plants stolen from Bradford County field

Towanda, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged with a felony after he admitted to stealing one hemp plant from a farm where the owner said a total of 79 plants were stolen. Nicholas Daniel Hughes, 29, of Towanda allegedly took a plant from the field on the 1100 block of Doane Hill Road, West Burlington Township. State Police accused Hughes after they discovered a hatchet and several leaves...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Food box program provides for low-income seniors

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A regional food bank has a unique program that caters to lower-income seniors. They work to provide food for the community members that need it most, and they’re working to make it even more accessible. For years, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been providing food to communities throughout the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

United Ways merge, expanding reach and grant funding

The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways have joined together to form the Susquehanna Valley United Way. The newly merged organization will award $464,869.83 in grants to 57 local Funded Partners for 2022 and currently has $3,634,409.55 in active and pending grants, according to an announcement at United Way's merger celebration last week. “During our hybrid year, as a combined organization, we have already seen an increase in grant...
COLUMBIA, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Down on the Farm: The Remley Digester

Do you ever wonder how your food gets from the farm to your table? On Home Page Extras, “Down on the Farm” will give insight into where our food comes from and what farming looks like today. Technology has developed and changed the way we have farmed in the past. However, even though technology makes specific processes more efficient, it does not take away from the hard work that farmers must accomplish daily. Farming in the 21st century uses a lot of technology, creativity, hard work, and diversity.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Clinic#Dental Insurance#Dental Office#Medical Services#General Health#Laurel Health#The Laurel Health Centers
NorthcentralPA.com

Junior League of Williamsport adds diverse books to James V. Brown library

Williamsport, Pa. — New additions to the James V. Brown Library are expanding its collection of books on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. The library was the recipient of 30 brand new books from the Junior League of Williamsport. The books were presented to the Library as part of the local league’s efforts to provide resources for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging – known as DEIB – to families in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
countryfolks.com

Dairy Princess Reunion held at the Harford Fair

On Aug. 19, at the 164th Harford Fair, 14 former Susquehanna County Dairy Princesses gathered – some to just visit, others to see how the current court is doing, and all to enjoy time together. Most still follow how the promotion team is doing, and some are even bringing their daughters or granddaughters up through the program to follow in their footsteps. Although all of us Dairy Princesses wore the crown and sash, it has helped to lead us in the direction we are headed in life. This program has opened many doors and led to opportunities we otherwise wouldn’t have imagined.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Missing Bradford County Girl Found Safe

MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA. (WENY) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing girl out of Bradford County. Jaelyn Michelle Oakley, an 11-year-old from Monroe Township was last seen Tuesday night around 7 p.m. in the township. She was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, grey shorts, grey shoes, blue glasses and a blue sweatshirt. Oakley is about 5 feet tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WETM 18 News

Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Power outage resolved at local elementary school

Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water. Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off. It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Child missing from Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident

LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Bradford County, PA

Bradford County is OPEN FOR BUSINESS! We are ready to welcome you to our beautifully scenic county where your family can rest, relax, stretch, and spend quality time together!. We understand, it’s always difficult to find a vacation destination that satisfies the needs of everyone in a family. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! There is something for everyone in Bradford County!
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy