Bill cracking down on loud vehicle noise pollution awaiting governor’s signature
Across the state, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities. According to observations by law enforcement, this noise pollution is often caused by custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law. Noise pollution has been associated with short-term health impacts, like stress and discomfort. It has also been associated with serious long-term impacts, including sleep disturbance, cognitive impairment, hearing loss, high blood pressure and even cardiovascular disease. As part of a broader effort to crack down on noise pollution from illegally modified vehicles, the California State Legislature has passed Assembly Bill 2496, authored by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. The bill requires drivers ticketed for an illegally modified exhaust to prove that they fixed the modification within three months or face a hold on their vehicle registration. This will provide law enforcement a much-needed tool to hold violators accountable.
Governor Newsom signs first-in-nation bill protecting children’s online data and privacy
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed bipartisan landmark legislation aimed at protecting the wellbeing, data, and privacy of children using online platforms. AB 2273 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo), establishes the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which requires online platforms to consider the best interest of child users and to default to privacy and safety settings that protect children’s mental and physical health and wellbeing.
Assembly Republican Leader Gallagher urges veto of bills on Governor’s desk
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued a statement after sending a number of veto request letters to the Governor:. “I oppose these bills because they continue the dangerous Democratic policy of letting everyone out of prison and removing the penalty for crime. They also increase the cost of almost everything from housing to energy to food. They impede your ability to recall politicians who are failing their constituents and abusing their power. And, perhaps most egregiously, AB 2223 removes all civil and criminal liability and, in fact, doesn’t even allow for the investigation of, the deaths of babies who may have been intentionally murdered in late term pregnancy or after their birth. AB 2223 and the rest of these horrendous bills must be vetoed.”
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces $248 million revenue bond sale for Department of Water Resources
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the competitive sale of $248 million in California Department of Water Resources (DWR) Water System Revenue Bonds to refinance certain State Water Project capital improvements and refund previously issued debt. The State Water Project is a statewide complex system of dams, water storage facilities,...
WalletHub study: 2022’s best and worst states for teachers
With World Teachers’ Day around the corner but teachers making an average of $2,150 less per year than they did 10 years ago when adjusted for inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Teachers, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
Coast Guard locates 66-year-old missing diver near Channel Islands
The Coast Guard located a 66-year-old man on September 19 that was reported missing from a dive boat near the Channel Islands. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received a call from the fishing vessel, Otravez, reporting a man had gone missing from the vessel. The vessel was conducting dive operations near Channel Islands, when one of the crewmembers noticed the missing diver and contacted the Coast Guard.
