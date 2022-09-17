Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
NBA・
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The rise and fall of the former No. 1 recruit in the country
Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm. According to the police, Bates was pulled over after failing to stop at an intersection and was taken into custody after a firearm was discovered during the traffic stop.
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'
LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has long been criticized for his health issues. Multiple injuries have held this man back, particularly over the past few years. At this point, it isn’t surprising that AD has been tagged with the “injury-prone” label. ESPN’s NBA guru Ramona Shelburne has come to Davis’ defense, though. She acknowledged […] The post Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles
Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime NBA Veteran's Wife Has Filed For Divorce
Trevor Ariza's wife, Bree Anderson Ariza, has filed for divorce. TMZ Sports confirmed the news on Tuesday. Per court documents, Ariza's wife cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for why she's filing for divorce. The court documents also state that Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards fined $40,000 for anti-gay video
The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $40,000 for making anti-LGBTQ remarks in a video on his Instagram account. In it, Edwards, who was in a vehicle and being recorded, rolls down a car window and calls a group of shirtless men “queer." The video, apparently from...
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0