Sports Illustrated is once again pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign a washed-up center. Say it with me, the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need to add any toxic, over-the-hill, 30-something big men to the roster. It’s time for the national media to stop suggesting toxic, unproductive, injury-prone stars of yesteryear. The Cavs really don’t need that much help rebounding. They have Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. They’re good.
