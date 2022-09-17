ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need washed-up centers, stop suggesting it

Sports Illustrated is once again pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign a washed-up center. Say it with me, the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need to add any toxic, over-the-hill, 30-something big men to the roster. It’s time for the national media to stop suggesting toxic, unproductive, injury-prone stars of yesteryear. The Cavs really don’t need that much help rebounding. They have Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. They’re good.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

285K+
Followers
539K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy